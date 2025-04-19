Sounders blow past Nashville SC behind first-half scoring outburst

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – For weeks the Sounders searched for answers.

There were lineup changes and formation adjustments, but nothing was the right combination. Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan emphasized the most important factor is the team believed it would happen.

Saturday might be that turning point.

The showy combination plays the Sounders display on the training field during the weekdays reappeared on matchday against Nashville SC. By the half-hour mark it was NSC coach B.J. Callaghan staring into the void wondering what happened while the Sounders celebrated a third goal.

Nashville was left with questions as Seattle finished off a 3-0 win at Lumen Field. It’s the club’s first win against NSC.

It’s the Sounders’ second outburst of goals this season. Both were against opponents who’ve given the team fits until this year. Seattle defeated Los Angeles 5-2 in March. LAFC knocked their modern rival out of three tournaments the past two seasons.

Nashville keeper Joe Willis hadn’t conceded a goal to the Sounders in a three-game unbeaten streak (2-0-1) against the side since entering the league in 2022. The Sounders got more than their lick back before halftime.

But it was a delayed celebration.

Sounders forward Danny Musovski backheeled a feed from Jesús Ferreira into goal in the 19th minute, shooting fire into the air from the pyrotechnics behind the goalposts. Only the flag rose signaling Musovski was offside.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer campaigned for a VAR review after seeing on the in-stadium screen that NSC right back Andy Najar kept Musovski onside.

After a quick trip to the monitor, referee Ricardo Fierro confirmed the goal should be allowed. Musovski also had the winning goal in last week’s 1-0 road win against FC Dallas.

Seattle (3-3-3) continued to muscle through Nashville’s defense to get in scoring positions. A strong run from Obed Vargas and cutback pass led to midfielder Pedro de la Vega’s first goal through the run of play as a Sounder in the 30th minute.

The Argentine powered his right-footed shot past Willis.

Ferreira had another lovely turn on the ball to help winger Paul Rothrock close out scoring in the opening half. Rothrock opened his hips to get a right-footed chance past Willis.

Nashville (4-4-1) had a team huddle after the second goal that nearly settled them the remainder of the half. Winger Ahmed Qasem had an attempt off a free kick that keeper Stefan Frei stopped at the post in the 33rd minute. Frei corralled two looks from forward Sam Surridge in the 45th minute and first-half stoppage time.

Frei had eight saves in the match.

Schmetzer only made one lineup change, slotting Kim Kee-hee in at center back for Jackson Ragen, who injured his hamstring against Dallas. It’s Kim’s first start in Rave Green since the 2019 MLS Cup win at Lumen.

Despite designated players Jordan Morris and Albert Rusnák and mainstay defender Alex Roldan healthy, the trio were on the bench. Rusnák (de la Vega) and Morris (Musovski) entered the match in the 62nd minute while Roldan subbed on for Kalani Kossa-Rienzi in the 77th minute.

The blowout also allowed Schmetzer to debut new signee Ryan Kent at Lumen. The English winger subbed on for Rothrock in the 83rd minute.

Seattle didn’t slow their attack with the second unit. Morris had the best attempt in second-half stoppage time but Willis was there for an impressive save.

But the Sounders already had their answers to get the win.