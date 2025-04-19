The best spring cleaning tips of 2025, according to a professional organizer

By Avery Newmark Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Spring has sprung, which means out with the dust bunnies and in with the decluttering. And who better to guide you than Brittani Allen, founder of Pinch of Help – an Atlanta-based organizing service that has worked with everyone from neighborhood families to celebrities.

Allen’s story started with a personal aha moment.

“I used to clean and clean and clean, and my house still never felt tidy,” she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It wasn’t until I spent a full month organizing that everything changed.”

That month didn’t just transform her home. “It changed my life in such a drastic way. So many people started reaching out for help, and that’s when I decided to turn it into a business.”

So what does spring cleaning look like in 2025? Allen shares her fresh takes on decluttering and the practical systems that can help you finally feel in control of your space.

The real trend of 2025: sustainable systems

Spring isn’t just about sunshine and pastels. Allen says it’s the perfect time to lighten your home’s physical load.

“It’s more about decluttering and organizing,” she said. “It’s about creating systems that support your lifestyle.”

While pretty Pinterest pantries are still cute, the organizing world is shifting.

“People are done with surface-level stuff. They want spaces that function. Spaces that actually make their lives easier.”

Stop letting the mail win

According to Allen, mail and important documents are among the most common misplaced items.

“Mail ends up everywhere. On nightstands, kitchen counters, even the bathroom.” She recommends designating one spot in your home for all incoming papers – seriously, just one.

Don’t forget about your car

“You’d be shocked how many things end up in the car,” Allen laughed. “If I can’t find something, I’m like, ‘Oh, I know. It has to be in the car.’ ”

Her tip? Treat it like a room in your house. Do a quick sweep when you get out of your vehicle – especially for receipts and random clutter that tends to collect.

Reusables vs. paper towels

One of Allen’s favorite recent swaps this year was ditching paper towels for a stash of cotton washcloths.

“I bought 50 for the cost of one big pack of paper towels from Costco, and now we use them for everything,” she said. “They go in a labeled drawer – clean on one side, dirty on the other – and it’s been a total game changer.”

Her two nonnegotiable spaces

If you are feeling overwhelmed and don’t know where to begin, Allen says start with the kitchen and bathroom.

“The kitchen is a high touch-point area. You’re cooking, making lunches, the kids are in and out – for most families. It’s the heart of the home. Getting that space under control sets the tone for the whole day.”





