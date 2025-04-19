Two players score, Velocity hand AV Alta first home loss 2-1

From staff reports

LANCASTER, Calif. – Spokane scored two late first-half goals and the Velocity defeated expansion team AV Alta 2-1, handing them their first-ever home loss at Lancaster Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

For much of the first period, both sides struggled to generate many shot attempts as they combined for six in the first 30 minutes.

Then Spokane midfielder Jack Denton broke the scoreless deadlock in the 37th, and the Velocity suddenly found themselves on top 2-0 at halftime.

Denton blasted a short-range shot in the center of the penalty box off a deflected cross from Lucky Opara that was intended for Anuar Pelaez, and Spokane pulled ahead 1-0.

Soon after, Luis Gil scored his third goal of the season at the 43-minute mark, assisted by Pierre Reedy. Reedy found Gil in the goalie box, and Gil one-tapped the ball into the top-center of the frame.

In the second half, AV Alta (2-3-0) got one back on a free kick by striker Eduardo Blancas after a hand ball was called on Spokane’s Andre Lewis in the 62nd minute.

Spokane (3-1-2) registered 39 total clearances to hold AV Alta to just seven shots out of 16, inside the penalty area. Defender David Garcia led the team with 12 clearances.

Goalkeeper Carlos Merancio also logged seven saves.

Spokane next faces Oakland Roots of the USL Championship League in the first round of the Jagermeister Cup Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 4 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.