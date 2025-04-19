WHL Playoffs: Andrew Cristall scores with 2 seconds left in OT as Chiefs rally past Victoria 5-4 to retake series lead

Down 4-1 entering the third period, the Spokane Chiefs made a furious comeback to force overtime. It took nearly the entire extra session, but the Chiefs continued their offensive onslaught and found the winner.

Andrew Cristall scored with 2 seconds left in overtime and the Chiefs edged the Victoria Royals 5-4 in Game 5 of the Western Hockey League Western Conference semifinals at Memorial Arena in Victoria, British Columbia, on Saturday.

The Chiefs take a 3-2 series lead with Games 6 and 7 at the Arena on Tuesday and, if necessary, Wednesday.

As time wound down in overtime, the Chiefs came into the Victoria zone on the rush. The puck made its way to Saige Weinstein at the left point and his one-timer was deflected behind the Victoria goal.

But the puck bounced off the back wall to Cristall, who was camped at the far post. He pounded in into the wide-open net for his league-leading 12th goal of the postseason.

Ladies and Gentleman, we got HIM #AC82

The Chiefs outshot Victoria 16-1 in the third period and 16-4 in overtime.

Trailing by a goal with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third period, Berkly Catton took a pass from Cristall at center ice and entered the Royals’ zone with speed. He used a moving defender as a screen and sent a wrist shot past Royals goalie Jayden Kraus for his seventh goal of the postseason to even it up.

TIE GAME



BERKLY CATTON STRIKES AGAIN!!!

The Royals iced the puck with 50 seconds left. The Chiefs won the draw but Shea Van Olm’s attempt to go high glove side was snagged by Kraus and it went to overtime.

The Chiefs continued their barrage in the overtime period and caught a break with 9:23 left when Justin Kipke, in a hurry to clear his zone, flipped the puck over the boards for a delay of game penalty.

The Chiefs had a quality attempt, but Rasmus Ekström was hauled down in the crease by two defenders trying to score off a rebound.

With roughly two minutes left in overtime, Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan (27 saves) stoned Cole Reschny on a 2-on-1.

Teydon Trembecky tried to chip the puck over the prone goalie but sent it over the goal and into the netting, preserving the tied game.

For the first two periods it was all Victoria.

A bad turnover in the Chiefs’ zone midway through the first ended up with Reggie Newman, whose one-timer beat a sliding Cowan glove side for his second of the postseason and a 1-0 lead at 10:49 of the first.

The Chiefs were fortunate to get out of the first just one goal down – they took and killed three minor penalties and were outshot 11-5. It was a series low in shots for a period for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs were whistled for too-many-men early in the second period and this time Victoria took advantage. Reschny took a pass in the slot and tucked a shot under the blocker of Cowan for his ninth of the playoffs and a 2-0 lead.

Newman was sent off for roughing, giving the Chiefs their first power play of the game. Van Olm took a pass from Cristall, skated through the slot and tucked it past Kraus (43 saves) for his fifth of the postseason.

Van Olm forces it home on the power play and the Chiefs are on the board!



Cristall and Catton with the assists at 10:21.

But Chiefs defenseman Will McIsaac was almost immediately called for a slashing penalty, putting Victoria back on the power play, and Brayden Boehm converted a rebound to restore a two-goal lead.

Another turnover at the blue line late in the period allowed Kenta Isogai to come in alone. He beat Cowan high glove side with 1:03 left in the period for a 4-1 lead.

Spokane scored less than two minutes into the third period, with Owen Martin converting a second attempt from the backhand for his second of the playoffs to make it a two-goal game.

Just more than a minute later, Van Olm deflected Brayden Crampton’s shot from the point past Kraus for his second of the game to make it 4-3.