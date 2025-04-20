Coloring contest: Judges saw quite the assortment of eggs in the basket this year

From bunnies to dragons, area youths got cracking with their creativity for the Easter egg coloring contest.

Each year, the judges at The Spokesman-Review gather to cast their votes, selecting the top three choices in the following age groups: 4 and younger, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12. And as in past years, having to parse through so many colorful and imaginative designs had the judges scrambling. Nonetheless, they persevered.

In the youngest ages group, 3-year-olds Sunny Pontarolo and Ryker McConnell, both of Spokane, presented strikingly different compositions with Ryker taking a more florescent approach, while Sunny’s use of textiles stood out to the judges. Gavin McPeek, 4, of Deer Park, made some creative decisions of his own by utilizing paper to collage together a carrot against the background of a spongy, yellow egg.

Gavin’s sibling, Hudson McPeek, 5, also made the cut for the 4 to 8 age group. Hudson, like Gavin, used paper to capture the likeness of a chick hatching. The 3D effect added depth.

Hailing from Spokane, 5-year-old Andrea Azatassou’s art piece reminded the judges of a mommy and baby bunny hoppy through a flowery field. Andrea applied actual flowers and a lovely gold bow to the younger bunny’s ear.

Ryker’s older sister, Addilyn McConnell, 8, took a different route. Addilyn’s egg – to the judges’ surprise – hatched a dragon in lieu of a chick. Imagine the shock when the judges saw the yellow eye peeking through the cracking, scaled egg.

In the oldest age group, Spokane Valley’s Hadley Landrus, 9, stuck with the more classical image of a hatching chick. The judges enjoyed the vibrancy and saturation within her artwork.

Eleven-year-old Inga Larson, of Spokane, submitted an artist interpretation of downtown, which included the Monroe Street Bridge, the Great Clocktower and the U.S. Pavilion towering over homes.

What stood out with 12-year-old Hannah Kramer’s piece was her use of fun facts. For example: Did you know baby rabbits are called kittens? This judge sure didn’t. Hannah hails from Spokane.

The winners received gift certificates to Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St.