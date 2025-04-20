Hunter Omlin stellar in long relief appearance, Spokane Indians blank Hillsboro 5-0 to split series

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Hunter Omlid tossed four innings of shutout relief, Cole Messina had three hits and two RBIs and the Spokane Indians shut out the Hillsboro Hops 5-0 at Hillsboro Ballpark on Sunday to split the six-game High-A Northwest League series.

Indians starter McCade Brown allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts over three innings, then Omlid took over, striking out five while allowing just one hit. Welinton Herrera handled the last two innings for his third save of the season, striking out three.

Messina had an RBI single in the sixth to put the Indians up 2-0 and added another in the eighth. Andy Perez added an two-run triple in the ninth inning.

The Indians start a six-game home series against Eugene on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m.