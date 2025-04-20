Recovering Pope Francis delivers Easter blessing from Vatican balcony

By Christoph Sator German Press Agency

ROME – A weakened Pope Francis, still recovering after suffering a bout of double pneumonia, delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi (To the City and to the World) blessing to tens of thousands of believers in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday.

The 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church was greeted by cheers as he appeared briefly on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to deliver a shortened version of the blessing and tell the crowd: “Dear brothers and sisters, happy Easter.”

From below came many calls of “Long live the pope.”

Francis’ main Easter message – covering among other topics the hope for peace in the conflicts in Gaza, Yemen, Ukraine and Myanmar – was read out by Archbishop Diego Ravelli as the pope sat in his wheelchair.

Afterwards Francis was driven around the square in his Popemobile, in front of some 35,000 people who had gathered there. Unlike recent appearances, he did not have a nose tube to supply him with extra oxygen.

He did not attend the traditional Easter Mass earlier, which was led instead by a high-ranking cardinal, the Italian Angelo Comastri.

Francis left the Gemelli Hospital in Rome a month ago after spending 38 days in hospital with pneumonia, which had infected both of his lungs.

Doctors advised him to take it easy following his life-threatening illness. During his few public appearances since his discharge, he sometimes appeared very weak.

Speaking also poses difficulties for the leader of the world’s more than 1.4 billion Catholics.

On Saturday evening, Francis appeared in a wheelchair in St. Peter’s Basilica.

At Easter, according to Christian tradition, the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ are commemorated.

This year, the festival holds even more significance because the Catholic Church has declared 2025 a Jubilee.

This weekend alone, an estimated 1 million visitors are in Rome, including believers from all over the world.

Among them is U.S. Vice President JD Vance. The deputy of President Donald Trump converted to the Catholic faith in 2019.

Francis granted a brief audience to Vance on Sunday morning, a Vatican spokesman said.

No details were released about the meeting, which took place in the Domus Sanctae Martae (Saint Martha’s House), where the pope has been living since his discharge from hospital.

Vance, accompanied by his wife and children, met Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Saturday.