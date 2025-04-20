Starbucks announces new barista dress code. Here’s what it looks like

By Ruben Vives Los Angeles Times

The green apron worn by Starbucks employees is so iconic that it has its own coffee blend named after it.

Now, the company is streamlining its dress code for employees so that the green apron can “shine and create a sense of familiarity” for customers, no matter which store they visit.

Starting on May 12, the company will require that its workers wear simple colors including any solid black short- or long-sleeved crewneck, collared or button-up shirts with khaki, black or blue denim bottoms, according to its website.

The announcement comes more than a week after Starbucks Workers United, the union representing workers at more than 525 stores across the U.S., sent a letter to the company, demanding no dress code changes be implemented at union-represented stores until bargaining is completed.

“Instead of addressing the most pressing issues baristas have been raising for years, Starbucks is prioritizing a limiting dress code that won’t improve the company’s operations,” said Jasmine Leli, three-year Starbucks barista and union bargaining delegate, in a written statement. “They’re forcing baristas to pay for new clothes when we’re struggling as it is on Starbucks wages and without guaranteed hours. They’re spending money and time to force baristas into a specific cultural vision that is counter to building an authentic, inclusive ‘third place’ where workers and customers can feel like they belong.”

As part of the company’s announcement, it said it would provide a pair of branded T-shirts to its partners at no cost.

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners,” the company’s statement read, “which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers.”

The change appears to align with the company’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy under CEO Brian Niccol, who assumed the role in August.

Under Niccol, the company began simplifying its menu to ease the workload on baristas and cut wait times, it also eliminated extra fees for beverages with non-dairy milk and included “feel good”messages on coffee cups.

The union said Niccol should “get involved in the bargaining process” so that he can hear from workers and what Starbuck partners need to succeed.