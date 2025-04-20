They’re self-made millionaires: Here are 5 investing habits they are teaching their kids

By Rachel Christian Bankrate.com

Jonathan and Jacqueline Sanchez didn’t grow up learning about money. But now, at ages 41 and 42, they’ve built a million-dollar net worth and are making sure their two kids have a financial head start most adults never get.

The couple built their wealth through a strategic mix of real estate and traditional investments. The Sanchez family takes an open-book approach when it comes to money conversations, using everyday life to teach their 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter about investing, delayed gratification and financial independence.

“We’re a very open-communication type family,” Jonathan said. “And no, they’re not too young to learn about finances.”

Instead of waiting for their kids to figure it out later, they’re showing them how wealth-building works in real time.

From 9-to-5 to financial freedom

Jonathan and Jacqueline weren’t born into wealth – both were raised by frugal single moms. Jonathan worked a corporate job as a software engineer, while Jacqueline pursued a career as a pharmacist before pivoting to become a financial coach.

Their investing journey started in 2019, when they bought their first rental property. Strategic investments pushed the couple’s net worth past the $1 million mark in April 2021. Today, their portfolio is a mix of:

• 50% real estate: Rental properties generating passive income.

• 50% traditional investments: Stocks and index funds in their 401(k)s and IRAs.

In 2022, they launched Parent Portfolio, a website that helps families learn to grow their wealth and raise financially responsible kids.

Through intentional decisions, they built financial security. Now, they’re making sure their kids understand those principles early on.

5 key investing lessons this millionaire couple is teaching their kids

1. Give kids hands-on experience: The Sanchez kids don’t just hear about investing from their parents – they actively participate. Both children have custodial investment accounts, where they buy shares with their allowance.

So, instead of simply learning about asset allocation or diversification, the Sanchez kids are practicing it firsthand.

“We hold a weekly budget meeting where we give them their allowance based on chores they do,” Jonathan says. “Then they decide what to do with it.”

Each child has their own approach though.

Jonathan notes the different financial personalities of his two children. “My son, he invests in index funds, so he’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to set aside more money toward my investing,’ whereas my daughter’s like, ‘I’m going to set it aside for my wants and needs.’”

2. Take a long-term mindset: Jonathan believes successful investing isn’t about quick wins – it’s about patience. He encourages his kids to think in terms of decades, not days.

“We’re going to buy a share with the idea that over time, it will grow,” he tells them. “We try to train them: Don’t check it every day. Don’t even check it every month.”

The goal is to shift their mindset from short-term fluctuations to long-term growth.

Those teachings align with a tried-and-true investing principle recommended by many financial advisors: Time in the market beats timing the market. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett have championed the power of long-term investing for decades, emphasizing that consistency, not luck, builds wealth.

“They have such a longer runway compared to someone starting in their 20s or 30s,” he says. “Don’t get bogged down in how much your share is worth today – focus on the big picture.”

To simplify investing for their children, the couple focuses on low-cost index funds – a strategy backed by financial experts as a way to diversify and reduce risk in a portfolio.

“We don’t want them to feel intimidated by investing,” Jacqueline says. “If they learn to ignore the noise, they’ll see that investing is about steady growth, not get-rich-quick schemes.”

3. Avoid investing in things you don’t understand: Speculative investments – from meme stocks to zero-day options – have flooded the market with get-rich-quick promises in recent years.

But a golden rule in the Sanchez household: If you don’t understand it, don’t invest in it.

That’s why, despite the hype around cryptocurrency, they steer clear of it.

“We’re familiar with the high-level concepts of crypto, but we don’t invest in it because we don’t feel we understand it well enough,” Jonathan explains.

Instead, they focus on areas where they have deep knowledge – real estate and index funds. That’s the same philosophy they pass on to their kids: Invest where you have confidence, not just curiosity.

4. Learn to delay gratification: Jacqueline believes financial habits start with how money is spent.

“We’re not swayed by instant gratification ourselves,” she says. “Our kids see us being intentional with our money and purchases.”

To reinforce this lesson, she asks them a simple question before making purchases: “Do I need this, or do I want this?”

Jonathan adds that their kids have started thinking differently about spending.

“Instead of buying a book, they’ll ask, ‘Do we have it at the library?’ or ‘Can I build this thing instead?’ ” he says.

This approach shifts their mindset from consumerism to resourcefulness – an important trait for investors.

5. Use money to buy back your time: For the Sanchez family, money isn’t about buying things – it’s about buying time and freedom.

“We don’t look at money as a way to acquire stuff,” Jonathan explains. “We look at money as a way to build systems that give us more time with our family.”

That’s why they prioritize investments that generate passive income. By shifting their kids’ focus from spending to investing, they’re setting them up for a future where financial security isn’t a dream – it’s a reality.

How to talk to kids about money

Make money conversations normal and routine: The Sanchezes treat financial literacy as an ongoing conversation, not a one-time lecture.

“Ever since we started investing in real estate, we’ve looped our kids into our discussions,” Jonathan says.

The result? Their kids have absorbed financial knowledge naturally over time.

“Kids are like sponges,” Jacqueline says. “If they hear these conversations regularly, financial terms won’t be foreign to them when they grow up.”

Another key takeaway? Avoid dumbing things down.

While they adjust their language to their children’s level, they don’t avoid complex concepts. Instead, they explain investing, compound interest, inflation and risk in an age-appropriate way that makes sense for each child.

“The best thing I can do is give them the knowledge and experience to reach their goals faster than I did,” Jonathan says.

Get on the same page as your partner: Misalignment between partners is one of the biggest reasons couples struggle financially.

The Sanchez family avoids this common pitfall by keeping communication a focal point of their relationship.

Jacqueline recalls their early money talks.

“We would ask, ‘How much are we willing to spend?’” she says. “That set the foundation for making intentional financial decisions as a couple.”

For parents who want to strengthen their financial partnership, the Sanchezes recommend:

• Having open conversations about financial goals. Whether it’s homeownership, investing or early retirement, align your vision with your partner’s.

• Creating a budget together. Financial disagreements often stem from different or unclear spending priorities. A joint budget helps eliminate confusion.

• Deciding on investment strategies as a team. Whether it’s stocks, real estate or other assets, both partners should discuss and align their approach.

• Modeling financial teamwork for your kids. When children see their parents working together to manage money and solve problems, they’re more likely to adopt the same habits.

With a million-dollar net worth under their belt, the Sanchezes are proving that smart investing isn’t just for Wall Street – it’s a mindset that can be passed down for generations.