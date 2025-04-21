Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley announce romance in Easter post

Billy Ray Cyrus performs onstage at the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive “Power of Love Gala” benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive/TNS) (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley hard-launched their relationship in an Easter Instagram post.

The country musician and British actress packed on the PDA in a joint Instagram post simply captioned, “Happy Easter.” In the photo, Cyrus is seen kissing Hurley with his arm wrapped around her as the pair lean on a wooden fence on a farm.

Cyrus, who owns a farm in Tennessee, didn’t offer any further remarks on the details of their relationship and hasn’t made any comments about the photo.

The post took many fans and celebrities alike by surprise, including “Little House on the Prairie” alum Melissa Gilbert who commented on the post writing, “Wait….what?” Meanwhile Hurley’s 23-year-old son, Damian Hurley, showed his support for the duo by adding a party face emoji and a red heart.

Though it’s unclear when their romance began, Cyrus and Hurley co-starred in the 2022 comedy “Christmas in Paradise.”

The post comes eight months after Cyrus finalized his divorce from fellow singer Firerose, with whom he tied the knot in October 2023. Their marriage lasted seven months.

Cyrus was first married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991. He later married Tish Cyrus in 1993 before their messy divorce in 2022. They share three children, including superstar daughter Miley Cyrus, singer/actress Noah Cyrus and son Braison Cyrus. The country star also adopted Tish’s two children, Brandi and Trace.

As for Hurley, she was married to Arun Nayar in 2007 and the two divorced in 2011. She then had a long -term relationship with Hugh Grant and was engaged to Shane Warne, though they never married.