Israeli minister says returning hostages not ‘the most important goal’

Israeli troops are shown on tanks near Israel's separation barrier with the Gaza Strip on April 6. MUST CREDIT: Heidi Levine/For The Washington Post (Heidi Levine/FTWP)

By Shira Rubin and Lior Soroka Washington Post

TEL AVIV - Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, drew outrage Monday when he said returning Israeli hostages still held by Hamas is not the war’s “most important goal.”

Instead, with an ally like President Donald Trump in office, Israel should reconquer the Gaza Strip, expel its Palestinian residents and occupy the land, he said.

“Bringing the hostages home is important, but it’s not the most important goal,” Smotrich said Monday in an interview with a local right-wing radio station. “The alternative to surrender is seizing the territory in the Gaza Strip and destroying Hamas.”

He said “excuses” had prevented Israel from retaking Gaza in the past - including pressure from the Biden administration and a defense minister, Yoav Gallant, who wanted a hostage deal to end the war - but that they were no longer “relevant.”

The comments unleashed a storm of condemnations from Israeli politicians, including some serving in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

“The return of the hostages is the most important subject,” Moshe Gafni, an ultra-Orthodox lawmaker, posted Monday on X.

The criticism also came from the families of some hostages, who accused Israeli leaders of sacrificing their loved ones in favor of “total victory” over Hamas, an abstract war aim they say is not realistic under Netanyahu’s management of the war.

“The minister is at least revealing the hard truth to the public,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an umbrella group representing most of the hostage families, said in a statement. “This government has deliberately decided to give up on the hostages.”

When Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, they also abducted more than 250 others and dragged them back to Gaza as hostages.

Over the course of the war, 145 captives were freed or rescued and 82 have been confirmed killed. Now, there are 24 hostages Israeli officials believe are still alive, while Hamas and its allies hold the bodies of 35 more.

In January, after more than a year of fighting, Israel and Hamas agreed to a three-stage ceasefire that included an initial phase in which more than 1,500 Palestinian prisoners were released in exchange for 33 hostages, 25 of whom were alive.

But negotiations for the second phase stalled, and when Israel resumed the war last month, thousands of Israelis flooded the streets in protest. The decision to return to military operations in Gaza amounted to a death sentence for those still in captivity, the protesters said.

Lishay Miran-Lavi, whose husband Omri Miran has been held in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, when he was abducted from their home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, wrote on X that Smotrich’s interview was “not a slip of the tongue.”

“It is policy,” Miran-Lavi wrote.

On Monday, hours after Smotrich gave his interview, the new U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, posted a video on X in which he echoed the minister’s demands.

“We call upon Hamas to sign an agreement so that humanitarian aid can flow into Gaza,” said Huckabee. “When that happens and the hostages are released, which is an urgent matter for all of us, then we hope that that humanitarian aid will flow freely, knowing it will be done without Hamas being able to confiscate and abuse their own people.”