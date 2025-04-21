Person killed in West Plains shooting

Law enforcement responds to fatal shooting near Hayford Road and Geiger Boulevard on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Spokesman-Review archives)

A person was killed Monday afternoon in a reported shooting near the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The person died near West Geiger Blvd. and South Hayford Road in the entrance to the Amazon sorting center, said Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, a Spokane County undersheriff who had some deputies respond to the scene.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office helicopter responded to the area, as well as a K9 unit.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office later wrote in a news release that the 911 caller reported a man had shot another man and that two or three people fled the area. Deputies found the victim dead in the roadway, the post said.

Someone seen running through the field near the Amazon center was detained. Law enforcement continues to investigate.