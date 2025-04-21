Upgraded recycling center unveiled in Spokane Tuesday

Waste Management, the nation’s largest garbage collection business, on Tuesday will unveil $18 million of investments into the Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, the region’s hub for recycling sorting.

With upgraded conveyor belts and new computer optics sorters, separators and robotics, the facility is now able to process an additional 37% of material with less reliance on manual sorters, said Rob Jones, Waste Management’s director of operations for the Pacific Northwest.

The processed recyclables will be better sorted into cleaner materials for buyers who will then break down and recycle those materials, Jones added.

The SMaRT Center processes recycling across Central and Eastern Washington, as well as North Idaho, including ranging from Wenatchee to Sandpoint.

Waste Management will provide tours at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the SMaRT Center at 2902 S. Geiger Blvd.