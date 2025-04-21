WIAA adds girls flag football, makes ‘significant’ change to transfer rules

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Representative Assembly voted to pass seven amendments – effective Aug. 1 – it announced on Monday.

A total of 16 amendments were proposed.

For the first time since 1999, the WIAA sanctioned a new sport: Girls Flag Football. With the sport officially sanctioned as of Aug. 1, female student athletes will have a new opportunity, if their school offers the program, to take part in the newly sanctioned sport.

A similar amendment proposal was voted down last year. A 60 % approval rate among the high school administrators who make up the assembly was needed to pass the amendment.

This winter, 83 schools or co-op programs competed in the sport in six leagues in western Washington.

The Greater Spokane League and Mid-Columbia Conference – the 4A/3A leagues in District 6 (Eastern Washington) – “are not presently considering (girls flag football) but will reevaluate going forward to see if it is an option our schools may want to explore down the road,” GSL director Paul Kautzman said via text.

The other significant amendment to pass was a new one-time transfer rule, allowing athletes to transfer one time during their four-year high school career with the restriction that the athlete “will be ineligible for varsity competition for 40 % of the maximum number of allowable contests for sports played the previous year.”

This is outside of the current hardship transfer rules.

One of the failing amendments would have limited participation in girls’ sports to “biological females,” as stated in the proposal. A second, similar proposal, failed, which stated “Athletic programs would be offered separately for boys, girls, and an open division for all students interested.”

The WIAA made a statement regarding the two failed proposals.

“The Association’s message remains clear: The WIAA remains committed to following Washington state law and will continue to do so moving forward. If state law changes in the future, the WIAA Executive Board holds the authority to revise policies accordingly.”