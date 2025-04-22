Color Scheme

Enjoy no-fuss version of picadillo’s sweet and savory flavors

Picadillo is a popular Latin dish made with ground meat, onions, green bell pepper, tomato sauce, capers, and raisins. The success of this dish lies in the blending of sweet and savory flavors. (Tribune News Service)
By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service

I have captured the essence of its taste and texture in this 15-minute, no-fuss dinner using ground chicken as the main ingredient for a lighter result. It only takes a few minutes to gather the ingredients, but they all cook together in less than 15 minutes.

I find that this is a quick and easy meal to have on hand. It freezes well, so I often make double the recipe and save half for another meal.

Chicken Picadillo

4 teaspoons canola oil, divided use

1 cup frozen diced onion

1 cup frozen diced green bell pepper

2 medium garlic cloves, crushed

¾-pounds ground white meat chicken breast

2 cups low-sodium, tomato sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons capers

¼ cup raisins

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Microwaveable brown rice to measure 1 cup cooked

2 cups washed, ready-to-eat lettuce

1 tablespoon reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the onions, green pepper, garlic and ground chicken. Saute 3 to 4 minutes, breaking up the chicken into small pieces as it cooks. You can use the edge of a cooking spoon to break up the chicken. Add the tomato sauce and sauté until the sauce starts to bubble, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add Worcestershire, capers, raisins and vinegar. Reduce heat to medium and cook gently for about 3 to 4 minutes. Add Salt and pepper. Divide in half and place on 2 dinner plates. Microwave the brown rice according to the package instructions. Measure 1 cup and save the remaining rice for another meal. Toss the rice with the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil. Divide the rice in half and place on the plates with the picadillo. Serve a little washed, ready-to-eat lettuce on the side with the dressing.

Yield: 2 servings

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.