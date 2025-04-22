Enjoy no-fuss version of picadillo’s sweet and savory flavors

By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service

Picadillo is a popular Latin dish made with ground meat, onions, green bell pepper, tomato sauce, capers, and raisins. The success of this dish lies in the blending of sweet and savory flavors.

I have captured the essence of its taste and texture in this 15-minute, no-fuss dinner using ground chicken as the main ingredient for a lighter result. It only takes a few minutes to gather the ingredients, but they all cook together in less than 15 minutes.

I find that this is a quick and easy meal to have on hand. It freezes well, so I often make double the recipe and save half for another meal.

Chicken Picadillo

4 teaspoons canola oil, divided use

1 cup frozen diced onion

1 cup frozen diced green bell pepper

2 medium garlic cloves, crushed

¾-pounds ground white meat chicken breast

2 cups low-sodium, tomato sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons capers

¼ cup raisins

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Microwaveable brown rice to measure 1 cup cooked

2 cups washed, ready-to-eat lettuce

1 tablespoon reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the onions, green pepper, garlic and ground chicken. Saute 3 to 4 minutes, breaking up the chicken into small pieces as it cooks. You can use the edge of a cooking spoon to break up the chicken. Add the tomato sauce and sauté until the sauce starts to bubble, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add Worcestershire, capers, raisins and vinegar. Reduce heat to medium and cook gently for about 3 to 4 minutes. Add Salt and pepper. Divide in half and place on 2 dinner plates. Microwave the brown rice according to the package instructions. Measure 1 cup and save the remaining rice for another meal. Toss the rice with the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil. Divide the rice in half and place on the plates with the picadillo. Serve a little washed, ready-to-eat lettuce on the side with the dressing.

Yield: 2 servings

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.