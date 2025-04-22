Gluesenkamp Perez talks trades at Kelso High, as community funding halted in Congress

By Minka Atkinson (Longview) Daily News

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania, visited Kelso High School Friday to tour its career and technical education classes as part of an effort to raise awareness and support for trade programs.

With federal funding uncertain in many areas, Gluesenkamp Perez said she is pushing to make sure CTE programs receive equal attention compared to other educational programs.

“Oftentimes trades programs are the first to go when our schools lose funding, which is why I’ve been working to extend programs like Secure Rural Schools and will continue fight for robust federal support as a member of the Appropriations Committee,” she said.

The Secure Rural Schools program, which was first established in 2000, funds schools, roads and municipal services in rural counties. Gluesenkamp Perez was one of six original sponsors for a bill introduced in February that would extend the program through 2026.

This session, she has also introduced legislation aimed at making post-high school trade education more affordable and requiring the Department of Education to publish information about CTE programs as an alternative to a four-year degree.

Federal funding

Part of Gluesenkamp Perez’s efforts include requesting federal funding for local projects. In 2024, she secured a total of $21 million, including $1 million for equipment for Lower Columbia College’s new vocational center through what lawmakers now call community project funding, but were previously known as congressional earmarks.

Congress passed a continuing resolution in March to fund the government through September rather than pass an appropriations bill. The resolution, which Gluesenkamp Perez voted against, cut all earmarked funds for 2025, meaning no congressional support for local projects.

None of her requests for that year directly related to CTE, but they included $2.75 million to relocate power lines in parts of Cowlitz County underground to reduce outages and risk of wildfires.

She did not say whether any 2025 requests would be resubmitted, but said that she is working to ensure that previously identified projects have access to support.

The period to submit applications for her 2026 requests ended Monday.

CTE in Kelso

On Friday, Gluesenkamp Perez toured Kelso’s culinary arts, welding, construction and automotive classes, meeting with students and staff to discuss how the programs will benefit students after graduation. Owen Toms and Halle Johnson, students from the CTE principles of leadership class, acted as tour guides.

Gluesenkamp Perez shared her own experience co-owning an auto repair shop with her husband, and discussed how being able to build their own house rather than buying helped them save money.

Along with its on-campus courses, Kelso School District offers a number of off-campus courses where students can gain practical experience in fields like aviation, fire science and health science. Starting next year, it will also offer a veterinary science course.

The off-campus courses are also open to students from Longview, Kalama and Toutle Lake school districts.

“Hearing that Kelso High School’s CTE courses are always full demonstrates the respect and value for the trades in Cowlitz County and that if you make these opportunities available, students will jump at the chance to learn,” Gluesenkamp Perez said.