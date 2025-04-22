How Mariners’ Dylan Moore found out he won AL player of the week honors

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

BOSTON — Dylan Moore learned about being named American League Player of the Week via a text from the guy who earned the honor just a week ago.

Kind of nice for former teammate and current Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France to reach out that way.

Moore earned the first player-of-the-week honors in his career after going 10 for 26 (. 385) at the plate with six runs, one double, three home runs, five RBI and three stolen bases in six games last week. He got on base at a .407 clip and slugged .769 with a 1.177 OPS.

“It’s very humbling. There’s a lot of good players week to week,” Moore said. “This is the big leagues, you know what I mean? So I’m very humbled by it, and it’s nice to have the gratification of the hard work.”

The 32-year-old hit the first leadoff homer of his career in Cincinnati and followed up with another one at the end of the week in Toronto. It’s all part of a really strong start of the season at the plate for Moore, who’s hitting .316 with five homers and an OPS of .967 through the first 22 games.

And he continues to crush lefties. Moore is 9 for 21 (. 429) with all five of his homers, a slugging percentage of 1.143 and an OPS of 1.663 against left-handed pitching so far this season.

“I’ve always hit for power, just a little bit inconsistent over a long period of time,” Moore said. “Granted, this is a short period of time, but I just feel like I’m in a better spot consistently to hit the baseball mechanically. And as far as my approach goes, I’m just trying to be a little more aggressive.”

Moore was the first Mariner to be named AL player of the week since Julio Rodríguez in September. Since the start of the 2022 season, only four different Mariners players have earned player of the week honors: Rodríguez (four times), pitcher Logan Gilbert (July 8, 2023), France (April 23, 2022) and now Moore.

“He’s had a really consistent approach at the plate and made a lot of adjustments. We talk a lot about middle of the field and I think he’s really done a really good job of that,” manager Dan Wilson said. “And then that sets you up to be in a good position when you get a ball in on the inner half to be able to turn on it, especially against the lefties.”

While Moore sounds pleased with where he’s at offensively, he said his defense so far is just “OK,” coming off a season where he won an AL Gold Glove as a utility player. Moore described it as a little bit of a lull on the defensive side, similar to how there can be up-and-downs at the plate.

“Kind of like my reads off the bat, different angles I’m taking, throws not hitting them in the chest every time, which is usually my thing. So just those types of things,” Moore said.

So far this year, Moore has started primarily at second and third base, with one start at shortstop and one in right field.

Lawrence back to Tacoma

The shuffle of right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence continued as he was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers. Lawrence was designated for assignment on Sunday when right-hander Sauryn Lao had his contract selected from Tacoma.

Because Lawrence is veteran out of options, he has to go through the waiver process every time the Mariners try to shuttle him back and forth to the minors.

Lawrence pitched each of the first two games in Toronto last weekend after having his contract selected from Tacoma, only to get sent out Sunday. Lawrence has appeared in three games and allowed two earned runs in five innings pitched this season.