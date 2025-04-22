Kraken GM Ron Francis replaced by Jason Botterill in front-office restructure

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seattle Kraken restructuring became official Tuesday morning. The team’s only general manager to date, Ron Francis, was elevated to president of hockey operations while handing over some of the day-to-day business of roster management.

Jason Botterill, Kraken assistant general manager and one-time Buffalo Sabres general manager, will take over as Seattle’s general manager and executive vice president.

An early order of business will be hiring a new coach. Dan Bylsma was fired Monday after one season behind the bench, and reports said Francis would move to a new role, clearing the way for Botterill.

Trailblazing assistant coach Jessica Campbell, who last year became the first woman working full time behind an NHL bench, will be retained.

Sometimes president and general manager become a hybrid role. Chris Drury is both for the New York Rangers. In other cases the general manager, who crafts and manages the roster, answers to the president, who is focused on the bigger picture.

According to a team release, Francis will “oversee the hockey operations department as the main link between ownership, the senior executive group, the business and the team. He will work closely with Botterill to support hockey-related decisions while focusing on the long-term growth and sustained success of the team and organization.”

At a news conference Tuesday, Francis said they’d been discussing this role change for a while.

“Probably well over a third of the teams are already using this kind of setup, and talking with a lot of those guys, they feel that this has helped their organization propel themselves forward,” Francis added Tuesday.

Edmonton, Alberta-born and Winnipeg-raised Botterill, 48, was a left winger in his playing days. He made it to the NHL but retired in 2005 at age 28 following a concussion. He became a scout for the Dallas Stars during the 2006-07 season. A 10-year career with the Pittsburgh Penguins staff followed, during which time the Penguins won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016-17. Botterill started as director of hockey operations and left as associate GM.

On May 11, 2017, the Sabres announced Botterill as their general manager. Buffalo hasn’t made the postseason since 2011, the league’s longest active postseason drought. During his years as general manager, the Sabres finished with 62, 76 and 68 points, respectively, and no better than sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Botterill made a 2018 trade that sent Ryan O’Reilly to the St. Louis Blues in a deal that netted the Sabres Tage Thompson plus several others. He also dealt for current Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour. Botterill was fired by the Sabres on June 16, 2020, and hired by the Kraken in January 2021.

Jason’s younger sister Jennifer played with the Canadian women’s team and won three Olympic gold medals. His mother, Doreen McCannell, was also an Olympian in speedskating.

The onus is on Botterill to pick a winner for the stalled-out franchise. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that Bylsma signed a three-year contract when he was hired, and previous coach Dave Hakstol was extended through the 2025-26 season before he was fired. So the Kraken are set to pay three coaches next season.

Botterill plans to spend the summer beefing up a roster lacking star power, particularly on offense, and deciding what to do with struggling backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer. If Botterill opts to buy out Grubauer, he needs to find a backup for Joey Daccord, whether that’s in the system or on another team.

“I’ve been a part of the Kraken since the beginning. I know the players in this organization. I know the staff in this organization,” Botterill said. “I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished. But as we head into year five, it’s time for our organization to take the next step.”

With Francis as general manager, the Kraken were 142-153-33 through four seasons and won a 2023 playoff series during their lone postseason appearance.

“This summer is going to be extremely busy,” Botterill said. “I’m excited about the resources that I’m going to have at my disposal to improve this roster. I can assure you that we will improve it for next year and build on this team for not only a solid next year, but for years to come. Can’t wait to get started.”