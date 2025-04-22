Missing Pend Oreille man found dead in woods near property

A 69-year-old man who was reported missing last week was found dead Saturday in Pend Oreille County after a four-day search.

Randy Mesec was last seen April 8 at his residence near Greenhood Road, a remote area in the mountains north of Newport near the Idaho state line, according to a news release from the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office.

The search involved numerous agencies from northeast Washington and North Idaho. Bonner County Search and Rescue found Mesec “in a forested area adjoining the residence,” the news release said.

The cause and manner of death are pending from the Spokane County Medical Examiner.