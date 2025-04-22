Prep roundup: Braeden Parker hits go-ahead triple for Mt. Spokane baseball; Allie Halverson knocks in five for Cheney softball

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball GSL 4A/3A

Cheney 19, Gonzaga Prep 4 (5): Allie Halverson knocked in five runs and the visiting Blackhawks (5-10, 5-8) beat the Bullpups (0-16, 0-14). Reese Jones-Ross homered for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 12, University 0 (6): Quincy Schuerman drove in three runs and the visiting Wildcats (14-0, 13-0) beat the Titans (10-5, 9-4). Ivy Westermann led Mt. Spokane with three hits.

Mead 9, Shadle Park 6: Jaycee Coffield went 2 for 4 with a home run, double and three RBIs and the visiting Panthers (15-1, 13-1) defeated the Highlanders (5-9, 4-9). Laniya Mawdsley, Madi Keon and Annabelle Moreno hit home runs for Shadle.

Central Valley 24, Lewis and Clark 12 (6): Shiloh McCoy and Sophia Salsbury drove in four runs apiece and the visiting Bears (6-9, 6-7) beat the Tigers (3-10, 3-10) at Hart Field. Beibhinn Kilgore homered twice for Lewis and Clark.

Ridgeline 12, Ferris 5: Lilley Triplett went 4 for 4 with a home run, double, three RBIs and a stolen base and the visiting Falcons (8-6, 8-5) beat the Saxons (6-9, 5-8). Persais Triplett hit a three-run home run and pitched in relief for the win. Kenley Massender homered for Ferris.

GSL 2A

Deer Park 25, North Central 0 (5): Elizabeth Meyers went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs and the visiting Stags (14-0, 12-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-11, 0-11).

Katelyn Reiter tripled twice for Deer Park.

Pullman 14, Clarkston 13: Kinsey Rees scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to secure the lead and the Greyhounds (7-6, 7-4) defeated the visiting Bantams (8-6, 7-5). Bailey Blaydes led Clarkston in runs scored with three.

West Valley 23, Rogers 7: The visiting Eagles (4-8, 4-6) defeated the Pirates (1-13, 1-11).

Baseball GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 6, Cheney 4: Braeden Parker hit a go-ahead triple in the seventh inning and the visiting Wildcats (12-3, 9-3) beat the Blackhawks (5-9, 3-9). Layne Bennett and Brayten Ayers combined for a no-hitter for Mt. Spokane.

Lewis and Clark 5, Gonzaga Prep 4: Garrett Bozo had two hits with an RBI and the visiting Tigers (5-9, 4-8) beat the Bullpups (11-4, 9-3). Jackson Mott led Gonzaga Prep with two hits.

Central Valley 8, Shadle Park 4: Kamden Lanphere had two hits, including a triple, and the Bears (11-3, 10-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (7-7, 5-7). Tyler Yarger hit a home run for Shadle Park.

University 6, Ridgeline 1: Tanner Spradling had three hits and the Titans (10-4, 9-3) beat the visiting Falcons (5-10, 5-7).

Ferris 4, Mead 3: John Olson had two hits and an RBI and the Saxons (4-10, 4-8) beat the visiting Panthers (2-12, 2-11). Lucius Spielman led Mead with two hits.

Boys soccer GSL 2A

North Central 5, Deer Park 3: Owen Bischoff had a hat trick, Mohamed Arezzouk scored twice and the Wolfpack (5-7-1, 4-5) defeated the visiting Stags (4-7, 3-6) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Abdu Issakh had 14 saves for Deer Park.

Pullman 2, East Valley 0: Clarens Dollin scored a goal and assisted on another and the Greyhounds (13-0, 9-0) defeated the visiting Knights (7-5, 5-3).

West Valley 9, Clarkston 0: Trenton Lobdell scored two goals and assisted on two more and the Eagles (10-2, 7-2) defeated the visiting Bantams (3-7, 2-6). Nathan Jefferies scored twice for West Valley.

Boys tennis

West Valley 4, Deer Park 2: At Deer Park, West Valley’s Connor Kunz defeated Thayne Crossley 6-1, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Yassin Kusaibati/Will Busse of West Valley swept Lucas Neumiller/Isaac Lee 6-2, 6-0.

Pullman 7, North Central 0: At NC. Pullman’s Reed Newell defeated Shan Yi 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Mir Park/Lysander Elgar of Pullman swept Noah Walter/Zah Gagne 6-0, 6-2.

Rogers 7, East Valley 0: At EV, Rogers’ Eli Bordeas defeated Zach Charbonneau 6-2, 6-4. In No. 1 doubles, Arthur Wedge/Trevor Rumples of Rogers swept Mason Comstock/Darren Shelley 6-2, 6-4.

Girls tennis GSL 4A/3A

Cheney 4, Ridgeline 3: At Ridgeline, Ridgeline’s Svetlana Wickham swept Victoria Baycroft 6-3, 6-4. In No. 1 doubles, Hailey Magalsky/Morgan Weathers of Cheney defeated Kali Richardson/Tessa Currin 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

GSL 2A

Rogers 7, East Valley 0: At Rogers, Rogers’ Ella Makarova defeated Mila Benninghoff 6-0, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Tia DePaul/Peyton Remington of Rogers swept Charlotte Winter-Ashpaugh/Fasai Xiong 6-2, 6-1.

Pullman 6, North Central 1: At Pullman, Pullman’s Rhoda Wang swept Ava Dalton 6-1, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Abby Liezen/Emma Pell of North Central defeated Daun Park/Azriah Seeber 6-4, 6-2.