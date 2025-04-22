Spokane Chiefs organization wins business award

The Western Hockey League announced Tuesday that it had selected the Spokane Chiefs organization as the winner of the WHK Business award for the 2024-25 regular season.

The award is presented annually to the hockey club that exemplifies giving back to the community and producing a game-day experience that is appreciated by fans. The Chiefs last won the award for the 2022-23 season.

“It’s a great honor to receive this award, especially knowing how hard every staff in the WHL works throughout the season,” Chiefs vice president Jay Stewart said in a news release. “This recognition reflects the hours, creativity, and dedication to producing a full season of hockey for our community.

The Chiefs celebrated their 40th anniversary season in the Western Hockey League and set a new benchmark in attendance.

The Chiefs ranked second in WHL attendance with 220,000 fans passing through the doors of the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, averaging over 6,500 fans per game and representing the Club’s highest per-game average since 2008-09.

“This award also is a representation of how great our fans and sponsors are,” Stewart said in the release. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to create the atmosphere in the Spokane Arena that Chiefs games are synonymous with. We’re grateful for their continued support.”