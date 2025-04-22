Texas measles outbreak passes 600 cases, but few still contagious

By Emily Brindley The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — The measles outbreak that began in Gaines County in January has grown to 624 cases in Texas, according to a Tuesday morning update from the state public health department.

The case count has grown by 27 since the Texas Department of State Health Services’ last update on Friday.

The public health department estimates fewer than 10 of those cases are currently contagious, based on when each person’s rash began. Ten Texas counties have “ongoing measles transmission,” according to Tuesday’s update. Those counties are Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum.

The outbreak crossed state lines early on. The Texas case count does not include outbreak cases reported in other states. The state of New Mexico reported 65 measles cases as of Tuesday, and the state of Oklahoma reported 12 cases as of Friday.

In total, the outbreak has grown to at least 701 cases across the three states.

There have been 70 hospitalizations in connection with the outbreak — 64 in Texas and six in New Mexico. Two Texas children have died after contracting measles. Both children were unvaccinated and did not have known underlying conditions.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread rapidly among unvaccinated people. The two-dose measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles illness, and is the best defense against the virus.

The illness has been considered eliminated in the U.S. since 2000, due to high vaccination rates. In the past quarter of a century, though, there have still been outbreaks in communities with low vaccination rates.

Experts have said the outbreak that began in West Texas could threaten the country’s measles elimination status.

Measles vaccination is recommended for nearly everyone, beginning at about 12 months of age. People who are pregnant or immunocompromised are not advised to take the vaccine.