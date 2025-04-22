Spokane Valley woman accused of stabbing her mother and daughter

A woman is accused of stabbing her daughter and mother Monday afternoon in Spokane Valley, according to court records.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported stabbing at a home in the area of East Boone Avenue and North Vista Road around 3:40 p.m. and found Teri Suiter, 43, holding a knife and threatening to harm herself, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies used a stun gun to disarm her.

Suiter’s mother and daughter suffered serious stab wounds and were transported to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. They are expected to survive. Suiter also was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries before she was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. Bond was set at $500,000.