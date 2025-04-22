WHL Playoffs: Andrew Cristall scores in second overtime, Spokane Chiefs advance with 5-4 win over Victoria in Game 6

Spokane Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan (73) makes a save during the Western Conference semi finals game against the Victoria Royals on Tuesday, April. 22, 2025 at Spokane Arena in Spokane WA. (James Snook)

Of course, it went to overtime. And like the previous two overtime games in the series, the Spokane Chiefs found a way to come up with the same – positive – result.

In the process, they survived a long and physical second round and advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2019.

Andrew Cristall scored a power play goal with less than two minutes remaining in the second overtime period and the Chiefs beat the Victoria Royals 5-4 at Spokane Arena, winning the best-of-seven Western Hockey League Western Conference semifinals in six games.

In the other semifinal Tuesday, fifth-seeded Portland defeated top-seeded Everett 4-2 in Game 7. With the Chiefs the higher seed, Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Finals will be Friday and Sunday at the Arena.

But it’s never easy in the second season. The Chiefs led 4-2 early in the third period only to see Victoria force overtime.

“It was really good to get that goal and just kind of, you know, forget about how they came back on us,” Cristall said. “I definitely want the puck on my stick in overtime, and try to make a difference. But I’d be just as happy if anybody else scored. A lot of relief that it went in the net. And you know, no matter who it was, we were pretty pumped.”

“(Overtime) is a moment for big players to shine,” Chiefs coach Brad Lauer said. “And (Cristall) is a big player in our league, and on our team, along with a few other guys. But he’s one of those kids that understands the moment he’s in. And he’s got a knack to be around the net, around the puck, and when you do that, and you have that, you give yourself the opportunity to score big goals like that.”

Shea Van Olm, the WHL leader in goals with 49, recorded a hat trick in regulation and added an assist. Cristall had a goal and three assists and Berkly Catton had three helpers.

“We’re super excited and proud to be moving on to the conference final here. But yeah, hard fought battle, and credit to (Victoria). They’re a good team. They played hard,” Van Olm said. “I’ve been through this a lot of times, and, you know, it’s a long, long journey. …We’re only halfway there, and we got to do what we just did all over again to go all the way”

Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made 40 saves; Victoria goalie Jayden Kraus made 53. The Chiefs went 1 for 5 on the power play, while Victoria went 1 for 6.

Cowan was spectacular at times.

“That’s what you need, right?” Lauer asked rhetorically. “It’s playoff hockey. You need guys to step up and in moments during the series, and tonight was an example of him stepping up for us.”

“He’s a lifesaver,” defenseman Saige Weinstein said. “The guy’s a brick wall back there. As a defenseman, it’s great having him back there, and he’s just, you know, a second layer, and it’s super hard to get past him.”

There were four penalties called in regulation, none after the midway point of the second period. But there were five called in the first overtime and two more in the second session.

The last one was the difference-maker, and it cost Catton some stitches.

The Chiefs had the better of play throughout the second overtime period, and with 3 minutes, 50 seconds remaining Catton took a stick from Victoria defenseman Nate Misskey up high and it drew blood, resulting in a 4-minute double-minor penalty.

The Chiefs dominated in the ensuing power play, causing the Victoria defense to scramble. Cristall circled the net and fed Van Olm between the circle, whose one-timer bounced off bodies out front and ended up with Catton in the slot. With Royals goalie Jayden Kraus on his backside, Catton slid the puck to Cristall in the right wing circle. He settled it there and whipped it over Kraus for the series-ending goal.

“I thought as the game went along, you know, first overtime, second overtime, I thought our transition (game) was much quicker,” Lauer said. “We were working to get available. We were moving the puck a lot better.”

“We’re a super-conditioned team,” Cristall said. “We put in all the work during the year and in the summer so that we can go out there and play our best. So, I think it was just a lot of confidence and just knowing that the next one will come.”

“Our crowd probably gave us a little extra boost and a little extra motivation (in overtime),” Van Olm said. “The same sort of thing happened in Victoria. Their crowd was really pushing for their guys. So, you know, it’s kind of an unsung advantage at home. And I think that kind of put over the edge.”

For was the ninth time in 11 playoff games, the Chiefs’ opponent scored first.

Victoria was awarded a power play 2 1/2 minutes into the game when Chiefs defenseman Owen Schoettler was sent off for hooking. The Royals made good with 10 seconds left in the advantage when Markus Loponen’s shot from the high slot beat Dawson Cowan blocker side for his fourth goal of the playoffs.

It didn’t take long for the Chiefs to tie it up. Rather, it didn’t Van Olm long. The 20-year-old winger took a pass from Cristall in the center of the ice with speed, split a pair of defenders with a dangle, and beat Kraus on the backhand for his seventh goal of the postseason.

“I thought Victoria played a very, very good game against us,” Lauer said. “And I think maybe it wasn’t our best start that we wanted. But I think as the game went along, we started to get our feet underneath us.”

Chiefs forward Chase Harrington was hauled down during a scrum in the crease and Spokane went to the power play with 7 minutes left in the first but was unable to convert.

With 2 1/2 minutes left in the period, Chiefs defenseman Nathan Mayes overskated a puck along the left wing wall which was corralled by Royals winger Teydon Trembecky. He skated it into the Chiefs zone, faked his defender and snapped a shot past Cowan for his ninth of the playoffs.

But the Chiefs replied 31 seconds later. Catton gained the zone and tossed it to Cristall at the right wing faceoff circle. Cristall held, then sent back to Saige Weinstein, who was trailing the play. Weinstein’s wrister from the high slot bounced off Kraus and flipped over the goalie’s shoulder and into the net. It was Weinstein’s second goal of the postseason.

With 9:04 left in the second Trembecky was sprung on a breakaway. He tried to go backhand on Cowan but the goalie snapped up the shot with his glove to keep it tied.

With 1 minute left in the period, Lauer sent the top line of Catton, Van Olm and Cristall out for a defensive zone faceoff and it paid off.

The Chiefs gained possession, cleared the zone and skated it into the Royals zone. A couple of shots from the point were knocked down, but Van Olm grabbed a rebound in the right wing faceoff circle, spun and flung it toward the net. The puck bounced off a defender’s skate in the slot and it went past Kraus for his second of the game and a 3-2 lead with 17 seconds left in the period.

“They were playing well, I thought they were fine. I didn’t mind the matchup,” Lauer said.”At that time in the game, we had shortened our bench a little bit. I just felt with those guys, with the experience that they had, it was the right decision.”

“At this stage, with me and (Cristall) and (Catton) in our career, we’re three veteran guys, and we could be put out in any situation,” Van Olm said. “But that trust is a big thing within the staff and players. So, yeah, I think it’s always good to be put out in any situation.”

Van Olm made it a two-goal game 1:17 into the third. Catton collected a puck in deep, gave it to Cristall in the slot, who slid it to Van Olm on the far post, and his one-timer completed the hat trick.

The insurance goal was critical. Less than two minutes later the Chiefs failed to clear their zone and Victoria’s Kenta Isogai was the recipient of a fortunate bounce as his shot deflected off a skate and past Cowan to make it 4-3.

Cowan kept the score there through the middle of the period. He stoned Cole Reschny on a breakaway and few minutes later kept Trembecky out of the net again, holding the right post with his foot on a stuff attempt.

But with 3:10 left a long pass sent Victoria’s Brandon Liswosky into the Chiefs’ zone with speed. Brayden Crampton lost his edge knocking the puck away, then blocked a shot while prone on the ice, but it went right back to the shooter. Lisowsky was able to elevate the puck from the left boards and beat Cowan high blocker side to tie it.

Trembecky hit the post with 70 seconds left, then the Chiefs gained the zone and earned a draw with 47 seconds remaining. Kraus made three late saves, and it went to overtime.

Mathis Preston was called for high-sticking 2:46 into overtime, the first penalty since the middle of the second period, but Cowan made two five-star saves to keep it tied.

The Chiefs got roughly 90 seconds playing 6-on-5 and received a power play at 9:10 of overtime with Justin Kipkie called for holding. With 31 seconds left on the power play Lauer called timeout to no avail.

Two minutes later the Chiefs were called to too-many-men minor penalty, but the Chiefs killed it off. With 5 minutes left in the period Cristall sprung Harrington on a breakaway, but he hit the left post and Kraus was able to cover.

Victoria went back to the power play with 3:31 left as Assanali Sarkenov was called for hooking – the third penalty called on Spokane in overtime. But the power play was short-lived as Lisowsky was whistled for slashing.

As Sarkenov came out of the box the Chiefs got an odd-man rush but Kraus saved Rasmus Ekstrom’s wrist shot with 70 seconds left in the first overtime.