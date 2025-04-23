Families of Texas school shooting victims reach settlement with city

By David Matthews New York Daily News

The families of the 2022 fatal shooting at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school have agreed to a settlement with the city ahead of the massacre’s three-year anniversary.

The May 24, 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary left 19 fourth-grade children and two teachers dead, as well as the 18-year-old gunman after law enforcement finally acted to stop the carnage.

City council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the settlement, the terms of which were not disclosed. The terms of the agreement are undisclosed.

The city also agreed to work on a permanent memorial to the victims. The school building was demolished.

The settlement, which was capped at $2 million to not bankrupt the city, will be paid through the city’s insurance coverage, according to KSAT.

“Nothing can ever make up the losses and harms these families endured” Mayor Hector Luevano said, “but today’s agreement marks an important step forward in advancing community healing, ensuring our city forever honors the lives we tragically lost and supporting all surviving victims in the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting.

“We look forward to our continued work and collaboration with the Robb families to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward on the path of collective healing and reconciliation.”

Other parts of the settlement include a new “fitness for duty” standard for Uvalde police and enhanced training.

The shooting is still the subject of many lawsuits following the release of a Justice Department report about law enforcement’s failed response.

Uvalde is about 80 miles west of San Antonio.