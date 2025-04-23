Jesus Ordonez cranks grand slam, Spokane Indians handle Eugene 10-5

For the second game in a row, the Spokane Indians’ offense registered double-digit runs.

Jesus Ordonez hit a grand slam in a six-run fifth inning and the Indians handled the Eugene Emeralds 10-5 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Wednesday.

The Indians (9-8) had eight hits, but they drew seven walks off five Eugene pitchers – giving them 18 over the past two games – and hit four homers.

The Indians broke out on top in the bottom of the first when Jared Thomas led off with a walk and Andy Perez ripped his third homer of the season off Eugene starter Cody Tucker for an early 2-0 lead.

But Spokane starter Albert Pacheco struggled in the second. Emeralds cleanup hitter Charlie Szykowny launched a long homer off the caboose in right, and Like Shliger laced an RBI double to make it 2-all. A run scored on a groundout and Bo Davidson’s RBI single put Eugene (8-9) up 4-2.

Pacheco settled down until the fifth, when he uncorked a pitch with a runner at third allowing a run to score. The 22-year-old lefty was done after five innings. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits, did not allow a walk and struck out six, throwing 53 of his 78 pitches for strikes.

The Indians exploded for six runs in the bottom half.

Perez was hit by a pitch, went to second on Braylen Wimmer’s single and scored on Aidan Longwell’s single to center. Cole Messina walked to load the bases with two down and Ordonez followed with a long line drive to left that just cleared the wall for a grand slam – his first homer of the season.

But the rally wasn’t over.

Jean Perez followed with his second homer of the season over the center-field wall to make it 8-5. Thomas added a monster homer into the parking lot over the batting cage past the right-field wall for a two-run shot in the eighth.

Lefty Stu Flesland (Mt. Spokane) took over in the sixth, and he tossed three scoreless innings and allowed one hit.