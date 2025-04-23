Locally: Eastern Washington women’s basketball signs three more players for next season

From staff reports

Eastern Washington women’s basketball continues to build its roster for next season as it signed Caitie Gingras, Emma Myers and Brielle Magnuson, coach Joddie Gleason announced Tuesday.

With the three new signees, Gleason has six new Eagles for the fall, joining Elyn Bowers, Dylyn Dress and Madeline Gibbs, who signed with Eastern in December.

Gingras joins the Eagles after spending the past two seasons at CSU Bakersfield. Last season, Gingras averaged 26 minutes per game, scoring 6.6 points and adding 2.2 rebounds, while shooting 81.8% from the free-throw line and 37.9% from 3-point range.

Myers joins the Eagles from Ridgeline High School, where she averaged 17.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. She earned first-team All-Greater Spokane League honors. Myers helped lead Ridgeline to a 8-1 record in the GSL and 20-5 overall in her senior season.

Magnuson helped lead Walla Walla to the NWAC championship this past season, averaging 20 points and 8.0 rebounds. In two NWAC Tournament appearances, she averaged 22.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

College tennis

Four Gonzaga women’s tennis players were given All-West Coast Conference honors, the conference announced Wednesday.

After competing on court one in singles all season, Emily Robertson was named to the All-WCC second team in singles in her second year as a Zag. She is the first Bulldog to be given the honors twice in a career.

Robertson was also tabbed with All-WCC second-team honors in doubles with sophomore Ella Nielsen. This is the second consecutive season that the two have been given postseason honors. They are only the second duo to be named to the second team in Gonzaga history, joining Hannah Jones/Adrianna Sosnowska in 2021.

Norhan Hesham and Safien Boulonois were also given All-WCC honors in doubles, named to the honorable mention team.

• Washington State tennis freshman Chisato Kanemaki and the doubles team of Hania Abouelsaad and Matina Markov swept the West Coast Conference singles player and doubles team of the week honors, respectively, the conference announced Tuesday.

Kanemaki, from Yokosuka, Japan, provided the clinching victory in The Cougars’ 4-2 upset over No. 44-ranked San Diego.

Abouelsaad, a senior from Alexandria, Egypt, and Markov, a sophomore from Ingelheim, Germany, went 2-0 at No. 3 doubles over the final regular-season weekend of WCC play.

• Whitworth’s Gracie Smyley and Faith Kert each earned 2025 women’s tennis first team All-Northwest Conference honors as announced by the conference on Friday. Kert was also recognized as the NWC Rookie of the Year.

Smyley, a senior, played all but three matches in the No. 1 singles position for the Pirates and finished with a 13-6 singles record. This is Smyley’s second consecutive All-NWC first-team selection.

Kert claimed NWC Rookie of the Year after an 11-8 singles record, including an 8-2 record in her last 10 matches.

She played all but three matches in the No. 2 singles position.

College swimming

Washington State junior Emily Lundgren was named to 2025 CSC Academic All-America first team, the College Sports Communicators announced Tuesday.

Lundgren earns her second Academic All-America honor after being named to the third team last season. The junior from Chula Vista, California, owns a 4.00 GPA while majoring in digital technology and culture.

Lundgren produced the best season in program history, earning a pair of All-America honors, winning a pair of Mountain West induvial titles in the 200 IM and 200 breast and helped the 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay times to conference titles. Lundgren, who was named the Mountain West Swimmer of the year and MWC Championships Swimmer of the Meet led the team with 23 individual wins during the season that saw the Cougars go 8-0 in dual meets for the first time in program history.

Soccer

Midfielder Luis Gil and goalkeeper Carlos Merancio were selected to the USL League One Team of the Week for the seventh week of the season for their performances in Spokane’s 2-1 win against AV Alta on Saturday. Gil scored once, completed 89% of his passes, and registered two clearances and one interception. Merancio logged seven saves, making him tied for second in the league with 16.

The Spokane Velocity host the Oakland Roots of the USL Championship League in the opening round of the Jagermeister Cup on Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 4 p.m.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Spokane Zephyr (8-8-7) host the third-placed Tampa Bay Sun (9-5-9) Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 2 p.m.

The match will be broadcast on Peacock.