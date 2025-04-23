Magically delicious Lucky Bistro serves up coffee, treats with the luck of the Irish

Lucky Bistro manager Jaclyn Salvador, left, holds a flatbread while assistant manager Jaelyn McKinney holds a turkey bacon panini, as they pose for a photo on April 11 at Lucky Bistro, 325 S. Sullivan Road in Veradale. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

A new spot in Spokane Valley offers tasty treats and beverages with shamrock flair.

Lucky Bistro opened last month at the site of the former Casual Friday Donuts on Sullivan.

The restaurant was inspired by the owners’ struggle to find an open coffee shop in Spokane Valley. Many closed early in the day when they still had scheduled meetings.

“My wife and I are serial entrepreneurs,” Tony Strand said. “I have meetings everywhere, but mostly in coffee shops.”

His friend, real estate agent and entrepreneur Steve Jones, faced the same dilemma, so they decided to open a coffee shop. Jones found the perfect location with a drive-thru already in place.

“I’m an outrageous Notre Dame fan, so I told Steve to come up with the menu items and I’d come up with everything Irish. It’s an Irish-themed coffee shop with good food and more of a craftsman style,” Strand said.

The three-leaf clover that traditionally represents the Holy Trinity became their logo and is prominent throughout the bistro.

Coffee is at the heart of the business, so they wanted the best.

“We chose Indaba coffee because of its artisan style,” Strand said. “Only one other restaurant in the Valley serves it.”

They didn’t want the typical loyalty punch card; instead, they launched the Clover Club. For $12 a year, you get 50 cents off every drink, every day, and once a month, you get 50% off a beverage.

Strand’s daughter, Jaelyn McKinney, created the coffee menu.

“Making coffee is my expertise,” she said. “The Lucky Charm is our most popular.”

Crafted from white chocolate, toasted marshmallow and Irish cream flavors, this sweet treat is topped with cold foam and a sprinkle of Lucky Charms marshmallows, ensuring that it is indeed magically delicious.

McKinney works at an oral surgery center and manages the shop on the weekends.

“I like having a job where I can make people smile,” she said. “And I wanted to be part of a family business.”

The food menu is small but tasty.

A display case of breakfast breads and cookies tempts diners.

“Desserts by Sara provides our desserts,” said Lucky Bistro manager Jaclyn Salvador.

That includes their signature, Lucky Roll.

“It’s made from cinnamon roll dough with a citrus base,” she said.

Served warm and dusted with powdered sugar, the orange rolls offer a perfect complement to coffee.

Breakfast burritos and biscuits and gravy provide heartier fare and a new savory addition is a hit.

“Sweetbox provides our stuffed bagels,” said Salvador. “The raspberry cream cheese and creamy jalapeno are popular.”

Those looking for lunch can snag some delicious deals. The build-your-own flatbread offers 11 inches of pizza goodness for just $10 for one topping. Add additional toppings for $1 each. Bring a hearty appetite or a friend, because the filling flatbreads are plenty for two.

Diners are also digging the paninis. The pressed sandwiches are served on sourdough or rye with a side of chips. The chicken, bacon, ranch option quickly became a best-seller.

If greens are your jam, you might want to try the made-to-order Charmed Salad, which features chicken, feta, mandarin oranges and cranberries atop a bed of romaine.

The owners plan to maintain a small menu and extend their hours offering beer and wine once they obtain their liquor license.

For now, Strand is just happy he doesn’t have to hunt for an open coffee shop when he needs a meeting place.

“I live down the street,” he said. “I pop in every morning.”

