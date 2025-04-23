Prisoner on life support after attempted hanging in Spokane County Jail

A 55-year-old man was found hanging in his cell at the Spokane County Jail last week.

Jail staff found the man in the cell at 4:58 p.m. and immediately started first aid, Spokane County spokesperson Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter said. The man was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center and placed on life support.

He was in the Spokane County Jail for 18 days on a fugitive warrant for a parole violation in Clackamas County, Oregon, said Wheatley-Billeter .

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.