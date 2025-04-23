Prep roundup: Ryder Dye scores twice in Mead soccer win; Carson Gaumer pitches West Valley baseball to victory

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball GSL 2A

West Valley 12, Rogers 2 (6): Carson Gaumer struck out nine over 41/3 innings and the visiting Eagles (11-2, 11-1) beat the Pirates (3-12, 3-11).

Noah Clouse knocked in a pair and Ethan Turley had two hits, including a triple, with a run and RBI.

Deer Park 4, North Central 2: Brock Berger went 3 for 3 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base and the visiting Stags (9-5, 8-4) beat the Wolfpack (8-8, 6-7). RJ Gillaspy struck out seven over four shutout innings for Deer Park.

Pullman 17-1, Clarkston 1-4 : Caddis Sevey went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and the Bantams (7-7, 7-7) split with the visiting Greyhounds (10-4, 10-3). Vaughn Holstad tripled and doubled and knocked in three runs for Pullman in the five-inning opener.

Boys soccer GSL 4A/3A

Mead 3, University 1: Ryder Dye scored the go-ahead goal in the 47th minute with his second goal of the game and the Panthers (4-6, 3-3) defeated the visiting Titans (2-8-1, 2-4). Kolbe Wiser added a goal and an assist for Mead.

Ridgeline 2, Ferris 1 (SO): Thatcher Hemphill scored the equalizer in the 68th minute and the Falcons (7-4-1, 5-0) beat the Saxons (1-8, 0-6) 3-2 in a shootout.

Cheney 3, Shadle Park 1: Viliami Finau scored two goals and the Blackhawks (4-7, 2-4) defeated the visiting Highlanders (3-9-1, 0-6).

Boys tennis GSL 4A/3A

University 4, Lewis and Clark 3: At U-Hi, Lewis and Clark’s Tate Thatcher defeated Niccolo Gentile 7-6, (7-5), 6-4. In No. 1 doubles, Riley Yates/Colton McArthur of University defeated Myles Delaney/Simeon Kolarsky 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).

Ferris 5, Mt. Spokane 2: At Ferris, Charlie LaSelle of Ferris swept Isaac Hewa 6-0, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Tacen Cobb/Luke Roland of Ferris defeated Phillips/Beckley 7-5, 6-3.

Mead 6, Cheney 1: At Mead, Mead’s Nate Shannon defeated Jacob Estock 6-2, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Peter Farley/Bryce Lynd of Mead swept Reece Higbee/Dallin Davis 6-0, 6-0.

GSL 2A

North Central 7 East Valley 0: At EV, North Central’s Gabreil Duenas defeated Zach Charbonneau 6-2, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Makai Love/Marvin Cojoch of North Central swept Mason Comstock/Darren Shelley 6-3, 7-5.

West Valley 4, Clarkston 3: At WV, West Valley’s Conner Kunz defeated Chase Meyer 6-3, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Cody Whittle/Alex Whittle of Clarkston swept Will Busse/Yassin Kusaibati 6-2, 6-0.

Girls tennis GSL 4A/3A

Mead 7, Cheney 0: At Cheney, Mead’s Lexi Mattox shut out Victoria Baycroft 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Addy Oglesbee/Stacy Wang of Mead defeated Hailey Magalsky/Morgan Weathers 6-0, 6-0.

Lewis and Clark 5, University 2: At Hart Field, University’s Kailee Alteneder defeated Daphne Ravinovitch 6-0, 6-3. In No. 1 double, Charlotte Burns/Emma Chow of host Lewis and Clark swept Kiara Henderson/Annie Gubler 6-1, 6-1.

Central Valley 6, Shadle Park 1: At CV, Shadle Park’s Danielle Cozzetto swept Kate Bendele 6-1, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Sophia Riddle/L. Riddle of Central Valley defeated Milla Harrington/Emma Stewart 6-2, 6-1.

Mt. Spokane 6, Ferris 1: At Mt. Spokane, Mt. Spokane’s Addison Vanwert defeated Annika Rossow 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 (super tiebreaker in place of third set). In No. 1 doubles, Ava Bunney/Almina Zukic of Mt. Spokane swept Hannah Coulson/Michelle Chen 6-0, 6-1.

Ridgeline def. Gonzaga Prep: At Ridgeline, Ridgeline’s-Svetlana Wickham defeated Jane Schlegel 6-1, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Mia Longo/ Stella Taylor of Ridgeline defeated Molly Davidson/Emma Sandberg 3-6, 7-5, 2-6.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 4, West Valley 3: At Clarkston, Clarkston’s Gabie Mills beat Amelia Farina 7-5, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Brynlee Ordinario/Sutton Nordus of West Valley defeated Ella Leavitt/Preslee Dempsey 5-7, 6-0, 6-0.

East Valley 4, North Central 3: At NC, East Valley’s Mila Benninghoff defeated Ava Dalton 6-4, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Abby Liezen/Emma Pell of North Central defeated Fasai Xiong/Charlotte Werner-Aspaugh 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.