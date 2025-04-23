Whitworth Choir, Symphony Orchestra share music and culture in Taiwan

By Reeshika Sharma For The Spokesman-Review

The Whitworth Choir and Whitworth Symphony Orchestra traveled to Taiwan for a concert tour, sharing music, culture and compassion.

Led by Dr. Xiaosha Lin (choir) and Dr. Philip Baldwin (orchestra), the ensembles toured the island performing in museums, schools and concert venues. One of the highlights of the tour was a visit to the Hui Ming School for the Visually Impaired, where students engaged in hands-on activities and games with local children.

For sophomore student Cooper Siems, a baritone in the Whitworth Choir and a business major with a concentration in economics, the tour was a transformative experience.

“Each new experience was unique,” Siems said. “Whether it was the strange and delicious foods, the new places from mountains to temples, the language, or the wildlife, Taiwan offered something memorable at every turn.”

Siems favorite cultural experience included a tea tasting.

“We tasted different fermentations, from green tea to black tea,” Siems said. “Then we picked, processed and packaged our very own tea. To top it off, we sang in Taiwanese to the wonderfully hospitable mother of the tea shop.”

Choir director Lin said the students and staff were “very lucky” to have the opportunity to go on the international tour.

“My goal is to push students out of their comfort zone and have them learn different cultures through the lens of music,” Lin said.

In preparation for the tour, students took part in cultural classes and language sessions that were led by Dr. Lin to help deepen their understanding of Taiwan.

“Students have been very passionate and positive throughout this learning process, especially with the language,” Lin added.

At times, students sang in Taiwan dialects while there, something Lin said deeply moved the locals.

“The audience in Taiwan was very touched by the performance, especially when they heard us sing in their dialects,” Lin said. “They were very impressed.”

Siems said “the performance itself went well, but what stood out most was the interaction.

“We sang for them, and they played music for us,” Siems said. “It was truly incredible.”

For Siems, the tour offered both personal and musical growth.

“This trip helped me grow as a musician. I performed my first solo in a choral setting, which was a big personal step,” he said. “Traveling to Asia for the first time also gave me a broader perspective of the world and how music connects us.”