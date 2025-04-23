‘You always dream about being here’: Eastern Washington receiver Efton Chism III soaks in process as NFL draft nears

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

One way to look at Efton Chism III’s 2024 football season is to view it as compared to the record-setting seasons of his predecessor at Eastern Washington, Cooper Kupp.

This weekend could be viewed in much the same way.

That’s because the wide receiver Chism is hoping to become the first EWU player chosen in the NFL draft since 2017, the year Kupp was selected in the third round – and linebacker Samson Ebukam in the fourth – by the Los Angeles Rams.

“There is a lot going on, but I am so blessed just to be in this position,” Chism said by phone Wednesday. “You always dream about being here, and now you’re here. I am just trying to make the most of the day.”

The NFL draft starts Thursday with its first-round selections, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday and the remaining four rounds on Saturday. It is on that third day Chism is most likely to be selected, if he is selected at all.

Chism has spent the past four months traveling to play in the Shrine Bowl and Hula Bowl, and to visit teams that invite him in for interviews and workouts. He said he made “top 30” visits to six NFL teams.

“They’re testing me,” he said. “They want to know how fast I can pick things up and retain them. It’s cool, getting to hear them talk, learning their philosophy and getting to know coaches.”

Whether any of those six teams draft Chism is anyone’s guess. Chism said others have advised him that it’s just as likely a team that didn’t interview Chism would take him.

It’s also possible Chism goes undrafted despite his impressive career statistics at EWU, where he caught 346 passes for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns, including a single-season school-record 120 receptions last season. That bested Kupp’s previous school record of 117.

While he admitted it would be “super cool” to be drafted, Chism said he just wants an opportunity to contribute in the NFL. If that’s as an undrafted free agent, so be it.

“I just want an opportunity to play and do whatever I can to help us win,” Chism said.

Chism said former EWU receiver Nsimba Webster has reached out to him during the predraft process, as has Kupp.

“It’s cool these guys are starting to reach out to me a little bit instead of the opposite,” Chism said.

Eastern Washington has seen 18 players selected in the NFL draft since 1959. The highest selection was Michael Roos – after whom the Eagles’ football field is named – by the Tennessee Titans in 2005.

Kupp played his first eight NFL seasons for the Rams before signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Ebukam is entering the third year of a three-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.