10 Under $10 for the weekend of April 25-27

1 “Celebrate Trails Day,” a ranger-led hike on the Columbia Plateau Trail – Three-mile round-trip hike along Columbia Plateau State Park Trail going through Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge. Route accessible for hikers of all abilities. Strollers and wheelchairs with heavy-duty tires welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Cheney Trailhead, 19087-19099 W. Cheney-Spangle Road. Admission: Free.

2 Earth Fest – Hands-on action. Pot trees in the nursery, remove old fences and more to preserve the beauty of Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. 26010 S. Smith Road, Cheney. Admission: Free.

3 Privatizing America: Homesteading in the USA 1862-1988 and More – Presentation on how about 60% of American land is privately owned, the legislation that allowed that and stories of people who obtained land under these laws. 9:30-11:45 a.m. Saturday. 811 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Admission: Free.

4 Daughter of Dachau: Sharing the Voice of Her Father – Clarice Wilsey shares experiences of her late father, who was a liberator of and a physician to the survivors at the Dachau concentration camp. Contains graphic content. 10-11 a.m. Saturday. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. (509) 893-8350. Admission: Free.

4 Medical Lake Geology Walk – Walk along the trail around Medical Lake and learn about the lake’s history and natural science. Walkers assist in gathering water samples for PFAS and stormwater research as well as picking up trash (grabbers and trash bags provided). Approximately 3 miles. 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday. South Lefevre Street and Highway 902, Medical Lake. (509) 893-8330. Admission: Free.

5 Universal Healthcare Town Hall – Whole Washington is working to bring universal health care to the state. There will be a public town hall event in Spokane to learn more. More info at WholeWashington.org/events. 4 p.m. Saturday. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. (509) 444-5300. Admission: Free.

5 Spokane Drawing Rally – Includes two one-hour rounds, showcasing more than 20 artists drawing live. Food and wine available. 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. (509) 325-1500. Admission: Free.

6 Uniting the Inland Northwest – Community gathering focused on bridging regional divides. Itohan Idumwonyi, of the Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau and a Gonzaga University professor, will deliver the keynote address. She’ll discuss Ubuntu philosophy. There will be six breakout sessions. Food available to buy. 3:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Montvale Event Center, 1017 W. First Ave. (208) 660-0300. Admission: Free.

7 University High School Marching Band Spring Craft Fair – Vendor fair to fundraise for high school band. 9 a.m. Saturday. University High School, 12420 E. 32nd Ave. (509) 368-7897. Admission: $3

8 Intro to Buddhism Classes – Brief lecture about general Buddhism, followed by Q&A. 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sunday. Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. Admission: Free.

9 Independent Bookstore Day – This annual event features local author signings, free galleys, giveaways and more. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

10 Get Loud in the Library – Rock and blues concert with refreshments for purchase. 7 p.m. Saturday. Central Library third floor, 906 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.