A Grip on Sports: Tonight’s draft drama can’t be oversold, at least how it pertains to the Seahawks’ immediate (and possibly long-term) future

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Of all the sporting events that have changed in my lifetime, maybe nothing compares with the NFL draft. Or should we say “The NFL Draft,” as it’s become an all-caps event. The 2025 version starts this evening in Green Bay in front of a large audience at Lambeau Field and on national TV.

• There are a handful of old photos that make the social media rounds this time of year. They show former commissioner Pete Rozelle standing either in front of or to the side of a large chalkboard. Or, if the photo is a little-more modern, a whiteboard. On either he has written, presumably, the names of each NFL team and who they have decided to take in that year’s draft.

The board seems to reside in a small hotel meeting room. How do I know? Because if the drapes you see were hanging in Rozelle’s office, there is no way he would have turned what once was a sleepy pro league content for the scraps college football left it into the juggernaut it is today.

And that’s just what Rozelle, who died in 1996, did. The NFL’s draft extravaganza is proof of that. About 12 million people turned on ABC or ESPN network or the NFL’s own TV outlet to watch last year’s first round. That’s more than double the NBA’s version and 12 times that of baseball’s.

Why?

It’s a great show, featuring pomp and circumstance and lots of highlight videos – no matter what network you choose to follow tonight (starting at 5). It’s also the classic uplifting American dream-fulfillment drama. And there is usually a tragic character, who sits dejectedly in the slowly emptying green room as folks he dominated in college disappear out the door.

Throw in the varying interest for each franchise’s fanbase and it’s easy to understand the numbers. Even if the final success or failure grade really can’t be determined for at least three years.

• What will Seahawk fans hear when their team’s choice is announced sometime around 8? Maybe nothing. Six times between 2010 and 2019, John Schneider traded the first-round pick for more choices later.

That doesn’t seem to be on the table this year, though.

Schneider has not traded the top pick since a flurry of trades in 2019 included swapping his No. 21 with Green Bay for the Packers’ No. 30 and two fourth-round picks. Plus, the Hawks already hold 10 choices over the next three days.

If Schneider keeps the No. 18 choice, who does he use it on?

That’s unknowable. Not because the franchise doesn’t have needs or draft tendencies. But the first 17 selections have more of an influence than most prognosticators credit.

Maybe Schneider and the Hawk braintrust have their sights set on a certain player. And he’s still there at 18? But so is someone they yearned for but never thought they would have a shot at? Makes it tough to decide, doesn’t it?

How about if that dream date is available at 15, and the Falcons have no intention of taking him? But the Cardinals and Bengals, at 16 and 17, just might.

If you are Schneider, do you trade up? Or do you sit tight, confident the dream boat will fall in your lap? And if he doesn’t, will the offensive lineman you’ve settled on be more than sufficient?

It’s a lot harder to make those decisions, with all their ramifications, for the guy in charge on draft night. A lot harder, say, then those mock drafts you and your buddies have been putting together for the past couple weeks.

After all, Schneider’s decision carries the weight of deciding his employment fate. Maybe the coach’s fate. Certainly the hopes and dreams of the Seahawks’ followers that fill the Lumen Field seats.

Add it all up and you have the franchise’s future in your hands.

• OK, considering the lack of recent success, and a less-than-stellar legacy with offensive line selections, maybe Schneider shouldn’t be the one making today’s pick. It’s why I believe this year’s first-round pick is crucial to his tenure.

His last four first rounders – Charles Cross in 2022, Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2023 and Byron Murphy II last year – all have experienced success to varying degrees. But the franchise might just be a solid-to-great offensive line away from taking a step up in the NFL hierarchy.

The only way to fix the offense’s weak link, since Schneider refused to buy a fix in free agency, is through the draft. What he and those he trusts decide tonight may hold import tomorrow, next week, next season and for a long time after.

No wonder Rozelle’s old chalkboard disappeared. This is high drama.

WSU: With the basketball portal closed to new entries, Greg Wood sat down and parsed out just what the Cougar men’s team lost. It’s a lot. But there is still time to fill the gaps. That process has already begun. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, we almost spent this morning writing about U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken’s ultimatum yesterday to both sides of the House settlement. Get the roster changes ironed out to her satisfaction by May 7 or prepare for trial. At issue? Current college athletes losing spots. She doesn’t want that to happen. … John Canzano has a few things he thinks are cool from the recent news feed. … Oregon has some offensive talent that expects to shine in the fall. And some defensive folks who feel the same. … What has been going on at Colorado is exciting to many. And ticking off some influential and important alums. … California and Stanford have lost as much as anyone in the spring portal. … The Cardinal are trying to make do during practice though. … Two USC receivers are setting an example. … An Arizona linebacker is in the portal again. … One Wildcat receiver may make history tonight. … Just who will decide to pick Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty? … San Diego State lost some more players as the portal closed. … Colorado State is looking to add some players. … In basketball news, Oregon State’s men need to fill some holes before practice starts. … Will the NCAA add another year of eligibility? Until it does, or doesn’t, a bunch of players are in limbo. … A UCLA player is switching his offensive role. … San Diego State got through the portal period with few defections. … Utah State was dinged at the last minute. … With a new coach in place, the Arizona State women have added a bunch of players. … One thing never changes. The NCAA, seemingly powerless to enforce rules, will still come down hard on a smaller program if it gets the chance.

Gonzaga: Don’t forget. Theo Lawson is keeping track of all the WCC’s transfer portal news. … Around the WCC, taking the risk of bringing up some bad memories, we just wanted to pass along the news Jimmer Fredette is retiring. It seems ages ago – it sort of is – since Fredette shot the Zags from the NCAA tournament.

EWU: The Eagles have helped some pretty talented wide receivers realize their NFL dreams. Efton Chism III is ready to join a list headlined by Cooper Kupp, either today, tomorrow or Saturday. Dan Thompson has more on Eastern’s all-time single-season reception leader’s draft prospects. … The women’s basketball team announced three signees, a note that leads off the S-R’s latest local briefs column. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State has a new hard-working offensive line coach. … Cal Poly lost a couple more players to the portal. … Sacramento State’s spring game was dominated by incoming transfers. … The Montana men’s basketball team added a JC transfer. … Weber State did the same, filling up its roster. … The contract for Montana’s new women’s coach includes bonuses and more. … Weber State added a French player.

Preps: Cheryl Nichols’ roundup from Wednesday includes results from four sports.

Chiefs: With Tuesday night’s series-clinching win against Victoria going double overtime, Dave Nichols’ game story didn’t make the print version of the S-R. He put together this story on how the clinching win, and the entire series, played out. And looks toward the next series against surprising Portland.

Indians: Dave watched Spokane’s offense come alive, with Jesus Ordonez’s grand slam keying a six-run sixth inning and a 10-5 win over Eugene at Avista Stadium.

Mariners: We watched the M’s game yesterday until we were sure they had scored enough runs for us to stream something. We didn’t account for the eighth-inning bullpen hole. Matt Brash can’t return fast enough. Still, Seattle, with Emerson Hancock tossing his best game of the season, held on for an 8-5 road win over Boston. … Bryan Woo has been the ace thus far.

Seahawks: Tyler Lockett signed a one-year deal with Tennessee.

Kraken: Was there a double standard with the franchise this week? … Vancouver was awarded a PWHL franchise yesterday. Seattle may be next. … There are always questions. And answers.

• If Spokane hits 70 degrees today – it is possible though the predicted high on my weather app is 69 – there could be a run of five consecutive sunny, 70-plus-degree days. That's so nice.