Former Central Valley standout Dylan Darling reportedly commits to St. John’s

From staff reports

Dylan Darling, a Central Valley High standout who played for Washington State before breaking out at Idaho State last season, has found his third collegiate team, joining coach Rick Pitino at St. John’s, according to On3.

Darling played seldomly at WSU and had a medical redshirt his sophomore season. He blossomed during his lone season at Idaho State, scoring 19.8 points a game en route to Big Sky MVP honors.

Darling joins a St. John’s team that won the Big East regular-season and conference tournament championships. The Red Storm lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.