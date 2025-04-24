Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta accepts Foley award in Spokane, warns of threats to democracy

After accepting the 2025 Foley Distinguished Public Service Award from the Foley Institute, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (2011-2013) speaks about the “challenges of leadership in our times,” on Thursday at Gonzaga University. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

In Spokane to accept an award for distinguished public service, former U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta called on the next generation to take up the mantle. The former Secretary of Defense and CIA director also leveled many veiled criticisms at President Trump.

“Today, the issue of centralizing power is being tested again. Unfortunately, we don’t have a check and balance in the Congress, but we do have a check and balance with the courts. And I have to say, the courts are doing a courageous job,” Panetta said at Gonzaga University Thursday. “In the end the most important check is the people – the American people.”

Panetta, who served under former President Barack Obama, accepted the WSU Thomas S. Foley Award for Distinguished Public Service award. Panetta served with Foley for more than 20 years while both men were in Congress.

“When I was first elected in 1976, I served on the Ag Committee when Tom was chairman. From that moment on, he became a very close mentor,” Panetta said. “He really represented the quality of leadership that I think our democracy needs. He was very thoughtful. He cared a great deal about this country, and he was somebody who was able to work both with Republicans and Democrats.”

Former Spokane mayor David Condon said Panetta has been “dedicated to duty, honor and country.”

“He’s made a profound impact, not only on our nation but on the world stage. His leadership, his wisdom and his integrity have earned him the respect of his peers and the admiration of countless individuals across the globe,” said the former Republican mayor.

Speaking at the event, Republican Congressman Michael Baumgartner praised the Foley Institute as a “guardian of our republic.”

“What makes a people not partisan and able to participate in a democracy like this is institutions like the Foley institute,” he said.

While accepting the WSU award, Panetta stressed the urgency of young people becoming public servants.

“The most important thing about public service is that you can actually make a difference in people’s lives. You know, I’ve been in a lot of positions in government my time, and let me tell you, the most, the greatest reward is not the name on the door, it’s not the money, it’s not the power. The greatest reward is that you can make a difference in people’s lives,” he said.

Panetta is best known for leading the operation that killed Osama bin Laden. He said he was “very concerned” the success of future sensitive missions may be undermined by the use of messaging app Signal to discuss military attack plans in multiple group chats by members of the Trump administration.

“In my experience as Secretary, when you put together an attack plan, that is the most highly classified document you can prepare, because the fact is, any leak of that information can jeopardize lives and can actually jeopardize the mission itself. When you talk about attack plans, you do it in the Situation Room in the White House,” he said.

Panetta said the administration has “failed to step up” in wake of the scandal.

“The White House ought to be asking for the investigation. That isn’t happening,” he said.

Panetta still is “hopeful” a bipartisan probe into the breach will be conducted by the Armed Services Committee in Congress.

The courts were “doing a courageous job” by attempting to restrict Trump, Panetta said, but he stopped short of claiming the United States was in a constitutional crisis.

“Right now, the system of checks and balances created by our forefathers is working. The only time I think you could say we were in a crisis of our democracy would be if the president of the United States deliberately ignores or fails to follow an order of the court. There have been hints of that, but so far in the end, the administration and the president have adhered to the rulings of the court.”

Trump has pressured Ukraine and Russia to accept a peace deal that would cede Ukrainian land to Russia – threatening to withdraw U.S. support if Ukraine does not make a deal. Panetta said the United States could not play such a central role in peace in Ukraine.

“If there is to be a resolution to this conflict, it isn’t going to happen because the United States and Russia cut a deal. It’s only going to happen if Ukraine and Russia sit down and try to resolve their differences,” he said.

Panetta also stressed that the administration’s claims Ukraine started the conflict with Russia are false.

“Ukraine is the victim. Ukraine was a sovereign democracy. Putin invaded for no other reason but that he did not believe that the people of Ukraine had the right to govern themselves,” he said.

The former Defense Secretary also said he was “grateful” Trump gave some condemnation to Russia for its recent bombing of Kiev. On Thursday, Trump wrote “Vladimir: STOP!” on his Truth Social media platform.

“I think he’s got to put more pressure, not on Ukraine, but on Putin,” he said.

Though the United States is in a precarious position, Panetta said he was still hopeful for the future.

“We govern in our democracy either by leadership or by crisis. If leadership is there and willing to make the tough decisions that you have to make as a leader, we can avoid crisis. But if that leadership is not there, then we will inevitably govern by crisis, and too often today, we are largely governed by crisis,” he said.