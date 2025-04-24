Gonzaga transfer Jun Seok Yeo stays in WCC, signs with Seattle U

Gonzaga transfer Jun Seok Yeo didn’t have to leave the West Coast Conference, or the state of Washington, to find his new college home.

Yeo, who played sparingly in two seasons at Gonzaga, signed with Seattle U on Thursday, guaranteeing at least one, and likely two, matchups with his former school next season when the Redhawks join the WCC.

The South Korean forward joined Gonzaga’s program midway through the 2022-23 season and appeared in 39 games for Mark Few’s team the past two years, averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebounds.

Yeo was the second of three Gonzaga players to enter the transfer portal after the 2024-25 season, joining guard Dusty Stromer, who signed with Grand Canyon, and forward Michael Ajayi, who recently announced a move to Butler.

The 6-foot-8 Yeo logged a season-high 10 minutes against Pepperdine on Feb. 15 and scored a season-high eight points in a Nov. 15 nonconference game against UMass Lowell.

Yeo saw his playing time decrease in 2024-25, playing 4.1 minutes per game as a junior after playing 6.9 minutes as a sophomore and averaging 2.3 ppg and 1.2 rpg.

The Seoul native starred at the 2021 U-19 FIBA World Cup, which also featured future GU players Chet Holmgren and Ryan Nembhard, leading all scorers with 25.6 ppg and finishing second at 10.6 rpg.

Seattle U announced in May it would be joining the WCC for the 2025-26 academic year. The Redhawks will be in the conference for one year with Gonzaga before the Zags move to the Pac-12 starting in 2026-27.

Seattle U has had two 20-win seasons under fourth-year coach Chris Victor, who led the Redhawks to a CBI championship in 2023-24. The program finished 14-18 last season, going 8-8 in Western Athletic Conference play.