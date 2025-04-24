Illinois parade shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

By Robert McCoppin Lake County News-Sun Lake County News-Sun

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – Robert Crimo III will spend the rest of his life in prison for opening fire on spectators at the 2022 Highland Park Independence Day Parade.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti imposed the expected sentence Thursday after listening to statements from 19 survivors and loved ones of people killed in the mass shooting. He was sentenced to seven consecutive natural life sentences without the possibility of parole − one for each of the seven people he murdered – plus an additional 50 years for the four dozen spectators he injured.

“The court finds that the defendant is irretrievably depraved, permanently incorrigible, irreparably corrupt and beyond any rehabilitation,” Rossetti said.

The proceeding has been temporarily halted because Crimo –who repeatedly declined to attend the two-day hearing – reportedly decided he wanted to make an appearance. The judge had already issued the seven consecutive life sentences when she abruptly called for a break.

“A mass shooting is like a bomb blast throughout a community,” said Highland Park resident Erica Weeder, who was injured in the attack alongside her husband. “Because of this mass shooting, this act of terror, I, my children, and our entire community now know that no one is ever really safe.”

The 24-year-old gunman unexpectedly pleaded guilty last month to 21 counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of attempted murder, minutes before opening statements were set to begin in his murder trial.

His decision eliminated the need for a weekslong, high-profile court battle that would almost certainly have ended in a guilty verdict.

Under state law, anyone found guilty of committing two or more murders receives an automatic life sentence in prison with no possibility of parole. Before Rossetti announced her decision, Crimo’s attorney said the shooter understands he will die in prison because of his actions.

Killed in the shooting were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35, and her husband, Kevin McCarthy, 37; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Several victims and their families remain in civil litigation related to the shooting, including against Crimo III, his father, gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson and the gun shops that helped Crimo III get his weapons. Several lawsuits also have been filed against the Illinois State Police for approving Crimo’s Firearm Owner’s Identification card application despite concerns he was a danger to public safety.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., sponsored his son’s FOID card, which allowed him to purchase the high-powered rifle used in the shooting despite red flags. Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct for his role in helping to secure the gun permit and was sentenced to 60 days behind bars in late 2023.

Several survivors spoke about the need for gun control during their impact statements, saying there was no reason for Crimo to have the AR-15-style assault rifle he used to fire 83 bullets at spectators over a 40-second period.

“My dad was living the American Dream,” said Karina Mendez, whose father Eduardo Uvaldo was among those killed. “And died the American nightmare.”

