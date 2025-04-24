Letters for April 24

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Baumgartner should reach out to all constituents

Last week I received an email from Rep. Michael Baumgartner. It was asking for an opinion on the tariffs. It had just a few choices. Click the choice and submit. It was easy and took only seconds to respond. It does not require filling out multiple boxes of information as when I try to contact him through his website.

I was impressed that the congressman was considering the sentiments of his constituency. But how many of his constituency were given the choice? I wondered why I was so honored since my wife did not get an email. Was it because I often go to his site and send messages regarding issues with Congress and the Trump “regime?” Was it because I asked to receive his weekly updates “Your Voice in Congress?” Who else gets to express their opinion? Shouldn’t this be up to ALL his constituents?

If he really wants the opinion of all, how best can he reach out for these comments?

Maybe he could have an easy link on his website and make it known through the media. Maybe a response by calling his office, (509) 353-2374. It will then be interesting to see what he does with the results.

Gregg Young

Colbert

Electric car owners pay their share

I take considerable issue with Randahl Roadifer’s April 20 letter (“Gasoline taxes vs. alternatives”). Roadifer claims “Owners of electric vehicles get free use of our roads and pay nothing to maintain them.”

Roadifer also asserts there are 236,000 registered electric vehicles (EVs) in the state. For the sake of discussion, let’s assume he is correct.

Last tax year, I owned a 2022 subcompact electric vehicle. I paid a “Transportation Electrification” fee of $75 and an “Electric Vehicle Registration Renewal” fee of $150. State law says the latter fee “… must be used for highway purposes and must be deposited in the motor vehicle fund created in RCW 46.68.070, subject to (b) of this subsection.” Using Roadifer’s 236,000 EVs and the $150 each EV licensee paid in 2024, that is $35,400,000 paid by EV licensees toward “highway purposes … deposited in the motor vehicle fund …”

Additionally, Roadifier infers, without documentation or reference, that “Democrats” and/or “wealthy” (persons) own “… most of the electric vehicles.” Undocumented statements are simply opinions and don’t count in any critical analysis.

If there is any inequity, it does need to be remedied, and the state Department of Transportation has been studying this matter for years. I participated in a preliminary multiple-month study several years ago with my Toyota Prius hybrid. The DOT and the Legislature are working on one or more proposals to equitably fund our transportation network.

Thomas Mosher

Spokane

E-bike rebates show poor logic

From Monday’s front-page article (“Free cash for e-bikes”), you people in Washington can have the taxpayers help you buy an e-bike, but just not a more environmentally friendly nonpowered bicycle? Thank God we don’t have such a set of left-wing ideologues over here.

Bill Eimer Jr.

St. Maries

Idaho politcal leaders fail to stand up

It’s no surprise that Republican congressmen and senators in Idaho and throughout the country are hiding in their offices or mansions, unwilling to face their own constituents in live town hall meetings.

And why? Silent, do-nothing lap dogs Jim Risch, Mike Crapo and Russ Fulcher have failed to uphold their oath of office.

They have failed to defend the Constitution and laws of the United States, allowing a would-be dictator to destroy our economy and national infrastructure, as well as alliances sealed with American blood during World War II’s fight against Hitler and Nazism, and a democratic union of freedom-loving men and women of all colors and creeds.

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew massive, wildly enthusiastic crowds in Nampa, Idaho, and Missoula in mid-April, making easily understood case that Trump and his shadow co-president Elon Musk are engaged in a corruption scheme to gut the Veterans Administration, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, while giving huge tax kickbacks to billionaires. Whether corrupt, incompetent or asleep, Idaho Sens. Risch and Crapo and Rep. Fulcher need to wake up and listen to their constituents. As the old saying goes: lead, follow or get out of our way.

Chris Norden

Moscow, Idaho