Magenta Wave brings West Side rock to Chameleon

From staff reports

Magenta Wave will be crossing the state to bring rock to the Chameleon, alongside a few local mainstays.

The four-piece group from Seattle has quickly been making a name for itself within the West Side rock scene.

Last year, the band released its debut EP, “Sold My Soul,” and is embarking on its biggest tour yet as it ventures up and down the West Coast from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas and Los Angeles to, of course, Spokane.

Magenta Wave will be joined by local rock groups Shady Angels and When She Dreams.

Tickets for the Sunday all-ages show can be purchased through the Chameleon’s website for $15 or $20 at the door.