The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
59°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Magenta Wave brings West Side rock to Chameleon

Magenta Wave will rock the Chameleon on Sunday. (Courtesy)
From staff reports
Magenta Wave will rock the Chameleon on Sunday. (Courtesy)

Magenta Wave will be crossing the state to bring rock to the Chameleon, alongside a few local mainstays.

The four-piece group from Seattle has quickly been making a name for itself within the West Side rock scene.

Last year, the band released its debut EP, “Sold My Soul,” and is embarking on its biggest tour yet as it ventures up and down the West Coast from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas and Los Angeles to, of course, Spokane.

Magenta Wave will be joined by local rock groups Shady Angels and When She Dreams.

Tickets for the Sunday all-ages show can be purchased through the Chameleon’s website for $15 or $20 at the door.