Pay homage to Kurt Cobain, Nirvana with this Seattle tribute band

From staff reports

Nirvana tribute band Nevermind will bring a taste of the iconic Washington band to Spokane.

Based in Seattle, the group honors Kurt Cobain and company by breaking out all the stops from records like “Bleach,” “In Utero” and, of course, “Nevermind.” The show also features variations from Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged set.

From “Heart Shaped Box” and “Come As You Are” to “The Man Who Sold The World” and “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Nevermind will be bringing the best of Nirvana to the Bing Crosby Theater on Saturday.

Tickets, starting at $27, can be purchased through the Bing Crosby Theater website.