This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Perfect Divorce," by Jeneva Rose. (Blackstone Publishing/TNS) (Blackstone Publishing/Blackstone Publishing/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Perfect Divorce,” Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

2. “Strangers in Time,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. “Say You’ll Remember Me,” Abby Jimenez (Forever)

4. “Broken Country: A Novel,” Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “Firebird,” Juliette Cross (Bramble)

7. “Onyx Storm,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “Summer in the City: A Novel (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Alex Aster (Morrow)

9. “The Wedding People” bu Alison Espach (Holt)

10. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore (Riverhead)

Nonfiction

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously,” Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo (Simon Element)

3. “The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward,” Melinda French Gates (Flatiron)

4. “Build a Business You Love: Mastering the Five Stages of Business,” Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press)

5. “By Heart: Recipes to Hold Near and Dear,” Hailee Catalano (DK)

6. “The New Menopause: Navigating Your Path Through Hormonal Change with Purpose, Power, and Facts,” Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

7. “How to Work with Complicated People: Strategies for Effective Collaboration with (Nearly) Anyone,” Ryan Leak (Maxwell Leadership)

8. “Abundance,” Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader)

9. “Fahrenheit-182: A Memoir,” Mark Hoppus (Dey Street)

10. “So Easy So Good: Delicious Recipes and Expert Tips for Balanced Eating,” Kylie Sakaida (Simon Element)