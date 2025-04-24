Treasuries rally after Fed’s Hammack revives June rate-cut odds

By Michael Mackenzie Bloomberg

Treasury yields fell Thursday after comments by a Federal Reserve official bolstered the still-long odds that the central bank will cut interest rates as early as June.

The rally was led by short-maturity tenors, more sensitive than longer-maturity yields to Fed interest-rate changes. Yields on two-year notes declined as much as 8 basis points below 3.79%, a session low, remaining inside Wednesday’s range.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, speaking on CNBC, said the Fed could move in June “if we have clear and convincing data” by then and “know which way is the right way to move at that point in time.” She said it was too soon to consider cutting rates at policymakers’ next meeting on May 6-7.

Swap contracts that aim to predict Fed actions priced in 16 basis points of easing – about 60% of a quarter-point rate cut – for the following meeting on June 17-18, up from around 13 basis points late Wednesday. The contracts priced in a combined 55 basis points of easing by September, five more than previously, around 85 basis points by year-end, or at least three quarter-point cuts.

“The Fed will likely cut in June, especially if on-going trade tariffs slow the U.S. economy further,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Mischler Financial Group. “The bottom line is that rates are too high given tariff uncertainty in my view.”

Fed officials in recent speeches have said they’re prepared hold rates steady until there are clear signs of deterioration in the economy. Some economists have predicted a slowdown will result from the Trump administration’s policies for immigration, trade and regulation.

In U.S. economic data Thursday, weekly jobless claims tallies suggested the labor market remains on solid ground. Speaking on Bloomberg Television, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said layoffs linked to tariffs wouldn’t be surprising and could warrant rate cuts, but are unlikely to be visible before midyear.

The Treasury rally lowered the expected yield for the last of this week’s three auctions – $44 billion of seven-year notes – at 1 p.m. New York time. The yield was about 4.13% in preauction trading, about seven basis points lower on the session.

Expectations for Fed rate cuts this year have waxed and waned since December, when the central bank did the last of three cuts totaling 100 basis points, setting its target band for the U.S. overnight lending rate at 4.25%-5%.

At the start of 2025, forecasts for additional cuts beginning in June were common among Wall Street economists, although several predicted no Fed action during the year. Wagers on at least two cuts by year-end increased in response to weak personal spending and moderating inflation, but traders have declined to fully price in a move before July.

The prospect that the Trump administration’s tariffs agenda will reignite inflation has curbed wagers on earlier rate cuts, even as signs of slowing economic growth abound. Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. have predicted a U.S. recession this year.