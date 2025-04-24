US initial jobless claims tick up, in line with forecasts

By Nazmul Ahasan Bloomberg

Applications for US unemployment benefits picked up slightly, reflecting a stable labor market.

Initial claims increased by 6,000 to 222,000 in the week ended April 19, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. That was in line with the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists and close to the 12-month average.

Filings for benefits have remained relatively subdued in recent weeks in the face of uncertainty about tariffs and the economic outlook. New claims have now been within 5,000 of the 220,000 mark for eight consecutive weeks.

“This is good news, as it indicates that, in the midst of their caution, businesses are not resorting to widespread layoffs,” Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Santander US Capital Markets, said in a note.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, fell to 1.84 million in the week ended April 12, the lowest level since the end of January.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said companies “are not - for the most part- firing people, but they are defensive, and that includes things like hiring freezes or postponing investments or delaying, deferring.”

The four-week moving average of new applications, a metric that helps smooth out fluctuations from week-to-week, fell slightly to 220,250, the lowest since mid-February.

Before adjusting for seasonal factors, initial claims also dropped last week. Kentucky, Texas and Oklahoma saw the largest declines.

Applications filed by out-of-work federal employees aren’t included in total jobless claims. Data from the previous week showed claims are hovering near levels seen in January, before the Trump administration started firing workers across agencies. The figures for federal employees will be updated later on Thursday.

Separate data Thursday showed that orders placed with US factories for business equipment barely rose in March, suggesting firms are growing cautious amid uncertainty surrounding tariffs and tax policy.