Victim in West Plains shooting ID’d as 24-year-old

The person killed in a shooting in the West Plains this week was identified as a 24-year-old man, the Spokane County Medical Examiner released Thursday.

Hasani Vita died Monday outside the Amazon sorting center in Airway Heights. Deputies responded to the area of West Geiger Boulevard and South Hayford Road for a reported shooting at 2:10 p.m. and found Vita lying in the road. First aid was administered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Deputies detained a person running through the field but have made no arrests as of Thursday afternoon.

Vita leaves behind a daughter, according to his GoFundMe page. The page describes Vita as “a very kind-hearted and loving person who was loved by those around him.”

“The people he came to meet always seemed to be uplifted by his enthusiastic personality and energetic spirit,” the GoFundMe says.

Vita attended Rogers High School, according to his LinkedIn page.