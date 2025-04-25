Fourth suspect arrested in kidnapping, assault case

Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald (Moses Lake)

MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a fourth suspect involved in the alleged imprisonment and assault of a Moses Lake woman Wednesday. A driver who was fleeing from law enforcement in connection with the incident, and was killed in a crash, has been identified.

Ruben Sabedra, 36, of Moses Lake was taken into custody Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree rape, GCSO Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said.

On Wednesday, a female victim had called police reporting a robbery and assault. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, contacted 911 from a residence in the 4900 block of Road L.9 Northeast, saying she had been robbed, beaten and held against her will for around two hours, according to GCSO.

The victim told deputies that three of the suspects left in one vehicle. A vehicle matching the description given was seen at the Jack in the Box drive-thru on Wheeler Road. Law enforcement from both GCSO and MLPD intercepted the vehicle on Third Avenue.

Two women, Champagne Garza, 36, and Becky Avalos, 30, exited the vehicle and were taken into custody. The two were booked into Grant County Jail for suspicion of first-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

However, the third passenger in the vehicle got into the driver’s seat and began a high-speed flight from law enforcement. The pursuit ended when the driver failed to negotiate a curve on West Lakeshore Drive. The driver crashed through the fence and struck a utility pole. Emergency responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison later identified the driver as 38-year-old Horsley Sohappy. The next of kin has been notified, according to GCSO.

The fourth suspect’s name was not revealed to the public during the initial announcement of the incident because he was not yet in custody and the agency didn’t want him to be tipped off by the public, Foreman said.

During the initial interview Wednesday, GCSO detectives were able to trace the identity of the fourth suspect; however, his location was unknown to law enforcement.

At around 1 p.m. Thursday GCSO deputies and MLPD officers arrived at 222 E 9th Ave., Heron Creek Apartments, after a vehicle associated with Sabeda was seen parked in front of the apartment complex. Foreman said it was known to GCSO that he resided in one of the apartments.

“The sheriff’s office, Moses Lake Police and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team surrounded the building, evacuated other residents for their safety and began negotiating with the suspect,” Foreman said.

Foreman said around 30 officers were on scene to secure the perimeter.

After over an hour of negotiating Sabedra had still not come outside, Foreman said. The tactical response team detonated a flash bang, but the suspect still did not exit his residence.

The tactical response team introduced tear gas into the apartment which forced him outside. Sabedra was then taken into custody at around 3 p.m. without further incident.

The responding agencies between the two days included GCSO, MLPD, Moses Lake Tactical Response Team, Washington State Patrol, Moses Lake Fire Department, Lifeline Ambulance, Grant County Fire District 5, City of Moses Lake Public Works, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Grant Public Utility District.