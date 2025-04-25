Offense wins day as Idaho wraps first spring camp under coach Thomas Ford

Idaho head football coach Thomas Ford Jr. leads the team's spring game from the sideline on Friday, April 25, 2025, at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow Idaho. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – With only seven healthy offensive linemen, which caused the second half to be shortened, an offense- versus- defense format and a novel scoring system that allowed the defense to score points by compiling three-and-outs and forcing punts, it is impossible to get a totally accurate picture of where Idaho is following its spring game.

“I figured it was good if we were getting stops,” senior defensive tackle Sam Brown said of trying to keep up with scoring.

But Vandals first year coach Thomas Ford figures his team is in a good place following the offense’s 27-23 win.

“I got to see some long drives, and the defense made a couple of three-and-outs,” he said.

Following a 25-yard Cameron Pope field goal on the first series, quarterback Nick Josifek engineered a 75-yard drive that concluded with Nate Thomas scoring on a 6-yard run.

Josifek also threw an 11-yard scoring pass to running back Art Williams.

Pope knocked home a second chip shot from 14 yards, and quarterback Rocco Koch completed the offense’s scoring with a 10-yard touchdown sweep around right end.

The Vandals will have plenty of questions to address this offseason as they look to regroup from the exit of coach Jason Eck and make the FCS playoffs for the third straight year.

Idaho opens the season Aug. 30 with a short road trip across the border to play Washington State at Gesa Field in Pullman.