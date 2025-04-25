Prep roundup: Braeden Parker hits four RBIs for Mt. Spokane baseball; Lilly Triplett drives in six for Ridgeline softball

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 18, Central Valley 2 (5): Lilly Triplett went 4 for 5 with a home run, double, six RBIs and a stolen base and the visiting Falcons (10-6, 10-5) defeated the Bears (7-10, 7-8). Lily Lander drove in three for Ridgeline.

University 14, Lewis and Clark 3 (5): Ashlyn Carver homered, Ella Jensen doubled twice and the visiting Titans (12-5, 11-4) defeated the Tigers (3-12, 3-12) at Hart Field. Rhiannon Kilgore went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI for LC.

Shadle Park 20, Gonzaga Prep 4 (5): Madi Keon homered, doubled and had four RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (6-10, 5-10) defeated the Bullpups (0-18, 0-16). Annabelle Moreno scored four runs for Shadle Park. Reese Jones-Ross doubled twice for GP.

Mead 11, Ferris 4: Sophia Carpenter went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (16-2, 14-2) defeated the Saxons (6-11-1, 5-10). Bella Brischle hit a home run for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 9, Cheney 2: Addi Jay went 3 for 4 and the visiting Wildcats (16-0, 15-0) defeated the Blackhawks (6-11, 6-9). Cadence Buscher drove in three runs for Mt. Spokane.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 13, Ferris 3 (5): Braeden Parker went 3 for 3 with four RBI, including a two-run homer, and the Wildcats (14-3, 11-3) beat the visiting Saxons (4-12, 4-10). Ryker Tweedy improved to 4-0 this season with a three-hit, five-inning complete game.

Shadle Park 7, University 2: Tyler Yarger went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and the Highlanders (8-8, 6-8) defeated the visiting Titans (11-5, 10-4). Logan Spradley finished 2 for 4 with a double for the Titans.

Ridgeline 6, Cheney 1: Caden Andreas went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and the Falcons (7-10, 7-7) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (5-11, 3-11). Coleman Randles batted 2 for 3 with one run scored for the Blackhawks.

Gonzaga Prep 11, Mead 1 (6): Anthony Karis had two RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (13-4, 11-3) defeated the Panthers (2-14, 2-13). Lucius Spielman knocked in the Panthers’ run.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 9, North Central 5: Hayden Line went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and the visiting Bantams (8-7, 8-7) defeated the Wolfpack (8-9, 6-8).

Boys soccer

GSL 4A/3A

Cheney 5, Ferris 2: Oliver Cagle scored a goal and assisted on two and the Blackhawks (5-7, 3-4) defeated the visiting Saxons (1-9, 0-7).

Gonzaga Prep 2, University 0: Ian Bears and Alexander Wood each scored and the visiting Bullpups (6-5-2, 5-2) defeated the Titans (2-9-1, 2-5).

Ridgeline 3, Mead 1: Sam Browne scored two goals and the visiting Falcons (9-4, 7-0) defeated the Panthers (4-7, 3-4).

Lewis and Clark 5, Central Valley 1: Cyrille Wangama scored the first two goals for the Tigers, including the match winner, and the Tigers (11-1-1, 6-1) defeated the visiting Bears (6-5, 4-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium.