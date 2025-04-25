Pullman College Hill shooter convicted of manslaughter

A Pullman man who prosecutors say “recklessly” fired his handgun 21 times into a crowd on the city’s College Hill, accidentally killing his roommate in 2021, was convicted of manslaughter by a jury Friday afternoon.

George Harris III, 26, may have been acting in self-defense, but he was reckless when he discharged his Glock 19 as the alleged assailants were running away, shooting 23-year-old Liban Barre eight times, Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said in closing arguments Thursday.

“It was an accident recklessly caused by George Harris’ conduct in how he used his handgun,” LeBeau said.

The shooting came amid a house party near the WSU campus. As police officers responded to a noise complaint about the party, officers heard gunshots, according to court documents.

They found Barre shot and lying in the middle of the street. Harris was kneeling at Barre’s head yelling for help. Barre died at Pullman Regional Hospital.

Harris made statements like, “They jumped me and I returned fire,” and “It’s my registered gun,” pointing out a Glock 19 9 mm handgun on the street, according to court records .

Officers noted Harris was bleeding from his forehead.

Officers also found Brandon Gray, a 22-year-old WSU football player at the time, unconscious in a nearby parking lot at 1235 NE Lybecker Road. He was shot several times and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Investigators found a broken plastic pellet gun near the Lybecker address, as well as 21 9 mm cartridge casings near the top of the stairs leading to the address, according to documents.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory concluded the 21 fired cartridge cases came from Harris’ pistol.

Witnesses told police a fight started and someone said someone else was going to die before gunfire erupted, people scattered and more shots were fired.

LeBeau said Thursday the “crowd” that Harris fired into likely included the people attacking Harris, other innocent bystanders and Barre.

He called firing the gun that many times unreasonable conduct and a “gross deviation” of what anyone should have done.

“The danger had passed at that time,” LeBeau said.

Whitman County Public Defender Steve Martonick claimed his client shot in self-defense, saying this case was about eight seconds of “pure terror and panic.” Harris was assaulted, had significant injuries to his head and someone displayed a gun, threatening Harris with his life, Martonick said during closing arguments.

“You can’t say that is not within the scope of something a reasonable person would do in those circumstances,” Martonick said.

The trial started Monday, and the jury started deliberating Thursday afternoon. Harris was charged with first-degree manslaughter, but the jury convicted him of second-degree manslaughter. Harris was originally arrested on suspicion of assault shortly after the shooting and then released from jail within a week after prosecutors declined to file criminal charges.

Prosecutors charged Harris with manslaughter last year in the death of Barre. They said Gray was uncooperative with law enforcement, and no charges would be brought in relation to his injuries.

Harris, who wore a suit to court Thursday, was listed in the Whitman County Jail Friday night. He is scheduled for sentencing May 29.