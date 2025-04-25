Shane Rademacher leads Eugene Emeralds to 2-0 shutout win over Spokane Indians

From staff reports

The Spokane Indians went quietly on Friday night, though they outhit their visitors.

Shane Rademacher struck out five over five shutout innings and the Eugene Emeralds blanked the Indians 2-0 at Avista Stadium.

Eugene (10-9) got ground-ball RBI singles from Thomas Gavello and Jack Payton in the sixth inning off Indians reliever Hunter Mann (1-1) for all the scoring in the game.

Rademacher (2-0) allowed just three hits and no walks, throwing 42 of his 61 pitches for strikes. Esmerlin Vinicio tossed three shutout innings and Nicolas Herold handled the ninth for a save.

Indians starter Jordy Vargas, in his fourth start back from missing all of last season to injury, struck out three over two innings, throwing 30 pitches. Aidan Longwell went 2 for 3 with a walk, but didn’t get much help on offense.

The Indians fell to 9-10.